Asian markets made gains in overnight trading, with the Nikkei up 0.61%. Major European indices are mixed, and U.S. markets have opened lower. Now, here are the 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

Heavy fighting persists in Libya today, with a major oil refinery recently shut down. There are rumours that some in Qaddafi’s inner circle have fled the country in a private jet. Check out what those private jets look like >

Portugal had a successful debt auction this morning, in which it sold €1 billion in bonds due in 2013. The yield on those bonds was 5.993%, over a point higher than a similar auction just a few months ago. Don’t miss: The 18 countries most likely to default >

The latest round of stress tests from Europe may already have been undermined by a lack of hard rules around Tier 1 capital ratios. European regulators aim to allow each country to decide its rules around what is Tier 1 capital for its banking sector. Are these the next shoes to drop in Europe >

9 men, 7 in London and 2 in Iceland, have been arrested in morning raids in connection with the collapse of the Icelandic bank Kaupthing. Included in the arrest are Robert and Vincent Tchenguiz, two UK serial entrepreneurs connected to Kaupthing.

Two major tech players reported weaker than expected earnings yesterday. Finisar reported weaker than expected demand for optical networks in China and its stock tanked over 30% in after hours trading. Texas Instruments missed earnings on weak demand. Here are 15 stocks investors are shorting like crazy >

E.ON, the German energy company, saw its profits fall 31% in 2010, with expectations they will fall a further 16% in 2011. Earnings growth is expected to return in 2012.

AIG’s jet leasing division intends to buy 33 Boeing 737’s and 100 Airbus SAS planes in a purchase valued at $11.8 billion. It is the first buy the division, International Lease Finance Corp, has made since 2007. Don’t miss: The 10 largest homes in America >

Wholesale inventories and sales data is released at 10:00 AM ET. It is expected to show growth in both inventories and sales for the month of January.

Dubai stocks rebounded today, rising 2.1%, after falling in recent days due to the unrest in the region. Stocks in Dubai had fallen to the lowest level, compared to assets, of any shares in the world as a result of the unrest in the Middle East. Here are the 11 countries at risk of becoming the next Egypt >

Bonus: Katy Perry has just landed another endorsement deal, this time with the beauty care appliance brand ghd.

