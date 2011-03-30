Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.



Asian indices were higher in overnight trading, with the Hang Seng up 1.7%. Major European indices are in the green and US markets have opened positive. Now, here are the 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

TEPCO shares fell a third straight day and are now down 80% since the start of the crisis. The company has confirmed that its President Masataka Shimizu has been hospitalized with dizziness and high blood pressure. Check Out The First Pictures Of The Heroic Fukushima Workers >

The Nikkei rallied overnight and hit a two-week high, rising 2.6%. The yen has been selling off and has softened against the dollar. Here’s our complete economic guide to the Japanese disaster >

Brazil is considering buying Portuguese debt or at least Brazilian bonds owned by the Portuguese government, according to reports. Yields on Portuguese 2-year bond however continue to surge. Don’t Miss: The 14 Countries More Likely To Default Than Spain >

Irish Life & Permanent, the nation’s largest provider of residential mortgages and pensions, has suspended trading of its shares. This comes on the heels of reports that suggest the government will acquire a controlling stake in the bank after results of stress tests are released tomorrow.

Clashes between Qaddafi’s troops and rebel forces continued near the town of Ras Lanuf. Qaddafi’s forces have reportedly recaptured the oil town from the rebels. Here’s A Guide To The Military That Qaddafi Is Using To Crush His Own People >

Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. made a $5.7 billion bid to acquire Cephalon Inc for $73 a share. Cephalon’s shares soared in after hours trading on the news.

The ADP employment report showed 201,000 new jobs created. Read more here >

Dixons, a giant UK electronics retailer, issued a profit warning today spurred by rising inflation and austerity measures that have hurt consumer confidence in Ireland and the U.K. Dixon’s shares have dropped 11% today and it has announced that it may consider exiting the Spanish market.

China’s CNOOC and France’s Total have signed a $2.9 billion deal with Tullow Oil to resume exploration in Uganda’s Lake Albert field. Work at the field had been stopped over a tax dispute with Ugandan authorities. Check Out The 12 Petro States That Will Boom When Oil Hits $100 >

BONUS: Paris Hilton said that she isn’t threatened by Kim Kardashian, saying that she was the original anyway.

