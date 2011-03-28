Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

Asian indices were mixed in overnight trading with the Nikkei down 0.60%. Major European indices are mixed and US futures indicate a positive open.

Angela Merkel's CDU suffered a big defeat in Baden-Württemberg that has been a stronghold for the party in the past. The shift in favour to the Green party has been attributed to her formerly pro-nuclear status.

Tepco's shares plummeted 20% in overnight trading after stabilizing last week. The company has been criticised for mis-reading radiation levels and its President Masataka Shimizu is being asked to step down.

Ireland is looking to punish senior bondholders of Irish bank debt. The country has pressurised Eurozone leaders to cut the costs of its bailout and now may use haircuts as a negotiating tactic.

Personal spending jumped 0.7% in February. Read the full details here >

The Pending Home Sales Index increased 2.1%. Read about it here >

Google is looking to create a network of channels of fashion, food and video games and has approached Hollywood celebrities to provide them with original content. The company is looking to boost its profit and drive up traffic to its online video site.

AstraZeneca a global research-based biopharmaceutical company has agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle a tax-dispute in the US. The settlement is lower than the company expected but it is not expected increase its 1Q profits by $500 million.

UniLever has entered the offshore yuan-dominated “dim-sum” bond market after it raised $46 million from investors in Hong Kong. This move comes after Procter & Gamble gained larger market share in China.

Qatar has agreed to buy crude oil produced in eastern Libyan fields that are no longer in Qaddafi's control. Prices of crude oil are down this morning.

BONUS: Reese Witherspoon wed talent agent Jim Toth in Ojai, California yesterday.

