Asian indices rallied overnight with the Nikkei up 1.07%. Major European indices are mixed and markets in the U.S. have opened higher. Now, here are 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

Irish banks may need an additional $39 billion as soon as next week. Stress tests next week however will determine just how much money the banks need. Don’t Miss: It’s Time You Got To Know The Debt Situation In Portugal, Spain, Italy, Belgium, France, And Austria >

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has forced a change to the EU bailout fund that reduces the up-front payments countries have to make to the new fund. The limit has now been set at €16 billion much lower than the €40 billion agreed. The move comes three days after EU members had agreed to enlarge the bailout fund. Here are 8 shocks Citi think will hit the global economy >

GDP for Q4 came in pretty much in line with expectations. Read about it here >

Consumer sentiment figures will be released at 9:55 AM ET. The consensus is for a drop to 68. Follow the release at Money Game >

In Japan, officials announced that they expect radiation levels to increase at Fukushima after several plant workers were hospitalized yesterday. The government has asked residents living with 18 miles of the plant to evacuate the area. Don’t Miss: The First Pictures Of The Heroic Fukushima Workers >

BP’s $16 million share-swap with Russian oil giant Rosneft to develop EPNZ fields in the Arctic may fall through. Russian billionaires opposing the deal won their case and an injunction on the deal has been extended. Here’s why a former BP executive thinks peak oil is real >

Barclays is now at the centre of a US and UK regulatory probe into the manipulation of Libor rates, the benchmark for interbank borrowing and lending.

Oracle’s beat earnings expectations with revenue jumping 37% to $8.8 billion. It’s earnings were reported at 54 cents a share.

Unrest continues in the Middle East. Day of rage protests are expected in Syria, Yemen and Bahrain today. Don’t Miss: The 11 Countries That Could Become The Next Libya >

BONUS: Kate Winslet will be writing a book to promote autism awareness. The book will feature celebrity self-portraits as well.

