Asian markets were higher in overnight trading, with the Hang Seng up 1.73%. The Nikkei was closed for a holiday. European markets have blasted higher this morning, and U.S. stocks have opened higher. Now, here are the 10 unsual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

Yemen looks to be on the brink of a coup today, with generals turning against president Saleh to back the protesters. Yesterday, Saleh removed his government. Don’t miss: The 11 countries at risk of becoming the next Libya >

In Libya, Colonel Qaddafi’s compound in Tripoli has been destroyed. The British Foreign Secretary has hinted that Qaddafi could be targeted in future attacks. Rebel troops are now advancing on government forces. Here’s a guide to the military Qaddafi is using to crush his own people >

As a result of the chaotic situation in the Middle East, oil prices have spiked higher. Crude futures now at nearly $103 and Brent prices are over $115.

In Japan, the situation at Fukushima seems to be improving, with several reactors being cooled. Smoke is, however, billowing from reactor 3 this morning and some workers have been evacuated. Follow the situation live in Fukushima >

Nissan intends to restart its production line in Japan this week, with six plants coming online today. Assembly of finished cars will restart Thursday.

Boeing has flown the first test flight of its new 747-8 Intercontinental jumbo jet. The jet should hit the market by the end of 2011.

AT&T is acquiring rival T-Mobile for $39 billion. The deal still needs government approval, but would make AT&T the biggest mobile phone company in America if and when completed. Here are the biggest winners and losers in the deal >

Existing home sales dived 9.6%. Read about it here >

International reinsurance giant Swiss Re says the Japan quake will cost it $1.2 billion. Its shares are up in European trading as this number is lower than expected. Check out this guide to economic impact of Japan’s $200 billion disaster >

Bonus: Prince William and Kate Middleton are considering honeymooning in Australia.

