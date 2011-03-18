Photo: AP

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:

The Nikkei surged in overnight trading, rising 2.55%, with the rest of Asia in positive territory as well. European shares are trading higher this morning, and U.S. futures suggest a positive open. Now, here are the 10 unsual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

The G7 have staged a coordinated intervention in currency markets in an effort to devalue the yen. The yen is now at around 81 to the dollar, and global markets have rallied on the news. Check out our complete guide to the $200 billion economic disaster in Japan >

Last night, the UN Security Council voted to establish a no-fly zone in Libya, and now forces are preparing for an attack. France claims that air strikes are “imminent,” though other parties are suggesting an attack will happen Sunday at the earliest. Here’s a guide to Libya’s military might >

In Fukushima, reactors 1, 2, and 3 have been upgraded to level 5 accidents, the same as the Three Mile Island event in the U.S. Japan is now considering dumping sand and cement on the reactors. Click here for the latest on Fukushima >

China has raised the reserve requirement ratios for its banks by another 50 bps. The move is part of China’s tightening cycle, in which it is trying to tackle inflation and rising property prices. Here’s what Credit Suisse thinks China will look like in 2015 >

GE is assisting the the work to solve the crisis at Fukushima, and has set up an “emergency response centre” in North Carolina to do so. The company designed the reactors at Fukushima, and its shares have dropped in the wake of the crisis. Don’t miss: The 13 countries most exposed to a nuclear industry backlash >

General Mills will buy half of the French food firm Yoplait in a deal valued at $2.2 billion. The other half of the firm will remain owned by the French farmers’ co-operative.

Quest Diagnostics has agreed to purchase Celera for $344 million. Celera is a genetic testing company.

Nasdaq and ICE have been unable to come to terms on a rival offer for NYSE Euronext. There is now no time line on when an offer to compete with Deutsche Borse’s $9 billion bid will be announced.

Sony has announced that 6 of its plants remain closed in Japan. These plants make a variety of products, including lithium-ion batteries. Check out the 12 Japanese companies slammed the hardest since the disaster >

Bonus: Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million to relief efforts in Japan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.