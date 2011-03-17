Photo: AP

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:

Asian markets were lower in overnight trading, but the Nikkei rebounded sharply off its opening lows to finish down 1.44%. Major European indices are all trading higher this morning, and U.S. futures suggest a positive open. Now, here are the 10 stocks attracting unusual attention this morning >

The crisis in Fukoshima continues today, with U.S. authorities saying citizens should “consider departing” Japan. The energy company TEPCO is attempting to reconnect the Daiichi power plant to the grid today, to restart the cooling process. Follow our live coverage of the crisis here >

U.S. CPI data came in in line with expectations. Read about it here >

After the yen’s surge dramatic last night, it has pulled back somewhat. There is now some question as to whether or not the Bank of Japan would actually consider intervening, as a strong yen would make imports for rebuilding cheaper. Check out these stunning photos of post-apocalyptic Japan >

The U.S. government is now backing plans for a no-fly zone in Libya, and appears willing to go further than that. The U.S. may now be supporting air strikes on the country. Don’t miss: The 11 countries at risk of becoming the next Egypt >

Bahrain’s crackdown on dissidents continues today, with the arrest Shia protest movement leaders. This comes less than 24 hours after violent attacks on protesters by government forces. Here’s what’s happening in Bahrain and why it really matters >

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has come under fire for her decision to close 7 German nuclear power plants for 3 months. The closure is now expected to raise energy prices by 10%, and cost firms over $800 million. Check out the 13 countries most exposed to a nuclear backlash >

Spain conducted a successful bond auction today, selling $5.8 billion in bonds at lower yields than the previous auction. Demand was high, and Spain has tightening its spread with Germany debt as a result. Here are the 14 countries more likely to default than Spain >

Jobless claims data came in better than expected. Read about it here >

The Philadelphia Fed index came in stronger than expected. Read about it here >

