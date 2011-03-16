Photo: AP

The Nikkei rebounded overnight after its massive selloff yesterday, rising 5.68%. The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite also traded higher. Major European shares are lower, and U.S. futures are headed down. Now, here are the 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

The crisis continues at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear facility, with fears rising that the problem is spreading from reactors 1, 2, and 3 to reactors 4 and 5. The Japanese defence Forces have aborted plans to put water on reactor 3, deeming it too dangerous due to radiation. Follow our live coverage of the reactor crisis here >

Bahrain’s assault on its protest movement continues today, with 5 more protesters killed in clashes. Bahrain’s government declared a three month state of emergency yesterday. Here are the controversial satellite photos that set off protests in Bahrain >

Libya’s civil war may be nearing an end today, with Qaddafi’s forces planning a huge assault on the rebel bastion of Benghazi. Qaddafi’s son says the conflict will be over in “48 hours.” Don’t miss: 15 oil and gas giants that have boomed since the Middle East exploded >

Portugal’s sovereign debt was downgraded two notches overnight by Moody’s with a negative outlook. The downgrade has hit Spanish bank shares in European trading. Check out the 14 countries more likely to default than Spain >

Eurozone inflation increased to an annual rate of 2.4% in Febuary, a slight rise over January’s number. This should continue to put pressure on the ECB to increase its key rate. See what companies Citi thinks will do great during the coming inflation wave >

Toyota shares rebounded in Tokyo trading, up 9.1%, on the news the company would reopen 7 manufacturing plants tomorrow. Those reports now appear to be false, according to CNBC.

PPI surged a massive 1.6% in February. Read about it here >

The Chinese government has halted the approval of new nuclear projects in the wake of the Japanese disaster. Yesterday, Germany announced a 3-month shutdown of seven plants opened before 1980. Here are the countries most exposed to the nuclear crisis >

Workers from Blackstone, BNP Paribas, BMW, and ICAP have been moved to safe locations, some outside Japan, as the government struggles with the nuclear crisis. Other firms, like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, are operating as normal. Don’t miss: Stunning photos of post-apocalyptic Japan >

Bonus: Reese Witherspoon is to marry agent Jim Toth on March 26th.

