The Nikkei closed down 10.55% overnight, with the selloff spreading to China where the Shanghai Composite was down 1.38%. Shares in Europe are also plunging this morning, with the DAX down over 4%. U.S. markets have opened down, all more than 2.0%. Now, here are the 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

The nuclear crisis continues in Japan today, with with two more blasts in the last 24 hours damaging the power plant at Fukushima. Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan has warned those in a 30 KM radius of the plant to stay indoors. The latest reports suggest the situation is stable, with no new radiation coming out. Follow our live coverage here >

The Bank of Japan injected a total of 20 trillion yen ($245 billion) into the market today, in a bid to provide liquidity support to sliding markets. The move was seen as a reaction to demand for more cash from banks and to the worsening nuclear crisis. Check out photos of the devastation in Japan >

The Saudi market is down nearly 4% today on Saudi Arabia’s move into Bahrain to quell protests there. New protests broke out today in Bahrain. Don’t miss: The 11 countries that could become the next Egypt >

NASDAQ is considering a rival offer for the NYSE, and is working with Bank of America and Evercore to do it. The bid would be considered hostile, after the NYSE accepted Deutsche Borse’s bid.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced that the country will shut down all 7 nuclear plants opened before 1980. All other reactors will be safety tested. Here are 15 oil and gas companies that have boomed since the Middle East crisis >

HP’s CEO Leo Apotheker announced a dividend increase during his strategy announcement yesterday. He also intended to refocus HP on cloud computing.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey beat expectations. Read about it here >

Fighting continues in Libya today, with Qaddafi threatening to join Al-Qaeda if foreign forces invade. His forces are now close to the oil-important city of Benghazi. Check out what Qaddafi’s military looks like >

The FOMC makes its policy decision today, at the release will be made at 2:15 PM ET. The Fed is expected to hold rates steady. Read our preview here >

Bonus: Kate Middleton’s parents are spending 6-figures on the wedding of their daughter to Britain’s Prince William.

