Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were largely up in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite surging 2.78%. European indices are slightly up in early trading, and U.S. futures are pointing towards a higher open.

Exports from China have surged year-over-year with the latest report showing a 50% increase during that time period. This is far beyond expectations, which were set at a rise of 32% for May. Don’t believe the hype? Check out these bearish China charts >

But it is all not good news for Chinese manufacturing, as labour protests have widened outside the country’s south. Clashes with police have been reported outside Shanghai and other strikes have occurred in the north.

JP Morgan is targeting a new venture in China set to focus on its booming IPO market. The company, only partially owned by JP Morgan, would underwrite IPOs on China’s two main exchanges, the Shanghai and Shenzhen. Here are 12 charts that show the real state of the banking industry >

The UN is set to approve weakened sanctions against Iran today after a push by the Obama administration failed to reach its final goals. China and Russia are on board, but temporary Security Council members Turkey, Brazil, and Lebanon are not.

Santander is set to buy Bank of America’s stake in its Mexican banking operations in a deal valued at $2.5 billion. Santander believes this deal will boost the company’s EPS by 1.3% in the first year.

International debt markets have closed shop on small Spanish banks. The interbank market is now too concerned over the risks associated with many of the country’s cajas and the Spanish economy to lend. Here’s everything you need to know about the Spanish banking crisis >

In response to the BP oil disaster Norway will not allow any new deepwater drilling off the coast of its country in the North Sea. Britain may soon have to follow as many of its ventures are in the same region.

Last night’s primaries resulted in victories for centrist candidates, rather than left wing or right wing options. Sen. Blanche Lincoln survived and Meg Whitman is the California Republican nominee for governor.

In the Treasury’s newest report to Congress, the U.S. debt is set to rise from $13.6 trillion this year, to $19.6 trillion in 2015. The debt to GDP ratio will stand at 102% by 2015, according to the report.

Bonus: Lindsay Lohan has yet again avoided jail, this time after her alcohol bracelet was triggered at an MTV Movie Awards party.

