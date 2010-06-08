Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:

Asian indices were mostly higher in overnight trading. Indices in Europe, however, are all lower in early trading. U.S. futures are slightly higher ahead of the opening bell.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has expressed his belief that this recovery will not be easy for many Americans, with unemployment unlikely to return to normal levels quickly. Bernanke also noted that he saw no plan at the moment to deal with the U.S. fiscal situation.

President Obama has ratcheted up his rhetoric in regards to BP, targeting its chief executive Tony Hayward in the pursuit of an “arse to kick” over the response to the oil spill. BP has yet again increased its claims on how much oil the company is capturing.

Today is a big day for U.S. primaries with 11 states voting on candidates for fall elections. Notable primaries include the California governor’s race and Nevada Republican senate primary.

The Swiss lower house has voted against a bill that would allow the release of UBS’ private banking information to the U.S. government. The information would make public the names of individuals utilising Swiss banking rules to avoid taxes and is necessary for UBS to come in line with U.S. restrictions.

Spain’s Prime Minister is facing the biggest strike of his administration as public workers staged a walkout in response to changes in labour laws. The potential for a nation wide general strike as new labour rules come closer to law remains high. Here’s everything you need to know about Spain’s crisis >

Ratings agency Fitch has warned the UK that its actions must be even quicker if it is to maintain its AAA credit rating. The country is now about to severely cut government spending, but Fitch’s warnings have sent the pound lower anyway. Check out these 12 charts that warn of an even bigger crisis in Eastern Europe >

Gold has been the big winner in overnight markets, with the commodity gaining sharply as concerns remain high over the state of the eurozone. Check out these five equities where you can get your gold game on >

Societe Generale rogue trader Jerome Kerviel goes on trial today in France and could face jail time and $498,000 in fines. The charges link back to Kerviel’s trades, which SocGen suggests cost the firm $6 billion.

Manpower’s survey of global hiring points towards an expansion in opportunities in the U.S. and elsewhere over the next several months. The increase in jobs, however, will remain limited.

Bonus: The Jersey Shore’s Snooki says she is almost ready to “settle down” and wants to have children soon.

