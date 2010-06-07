Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets are significantly lower in overnight trading, with the Nikkei down 3.84%. European markets are also lower in early trading. Futures are slightly higher for U.S. indices, ahead of the open. Check out the 12 ugly charts that scream collapse >

The costs of BP’s oil spill clean up operations have reached $1.25 billion, and now amount to $27 million per day. Some progress has been made on capping the oil’s flow, and now BP’s share price is responding positively. Now check out the 10 companies that will get hammered if the Gulf closes for business >

UK Prime Minister David Cameron has made public the UK’s debt position, and the shocking reality of its potential interest payments in 5-years. The country will be spending £70bn on interest payments alone in 5-years, and has launched an austerity budget to prevent that from happening.

Europe remains uncertain this morning, after the G20 announced a potential end to global stimulus. CDS on Spanish, Hungarian, and French sovereign debt is soaring, as is the amount of money concerned European banks are storing with the ECB. See what’s really going on in Europe right now >

Hungary’s economic minister is now denying the comparison between his country and Greece after its fiscal position has come under stress. Much of the worry over Hungary’s position seems to be coming from a lack of confidence in its political elite.

Tensions continue to rise in Israel today as 4 Palestinians in diving suits off the Gaza coast were killed as Israel claimed they were preparing to launch an attack. This comes just hours after Iran offered to escort aid boats attempting to reach Gaza.

Apple CEO Steve Jobs is set to announce new products at today’s World Wide Developer’s Conference. Follow up to the minute coverage live at SAI >

Brazilian oil company Petrobras is set for a $25 billion stock sale, and is already feeling the benefits through lower costs of borrowing in debt markets. The company just announced a significant offshore oil discovery last week.

The UK’s Prudential has been buoyed after its failed takeover of the Asian division of AIG, AIA, by stronger than expected sales numbers. This should provide support for the company’s chief executives, whose jobs are under pressure since the failed takeover.

Goldman Sachs has been criticised by the Chinese state controlled press for its actions in the gold and silver market. China Daily accuses the company of “slurping gold and sucking silver.”

Bonus: Sandra Bullock kissed Scarlett Johansson at last night’s MTV Movie Awards. Bullock received the Generation Award for her career achievements.

Follow the markets all day with up to the minute coverage at The Money Game >

Get This Delivered Straight To Your Inbox

Signing up to get 10 Things You Need to Know Before the Opening Bell delivered to your inbox every morning is quick and easy. Use the form below to enter your information then click the “Sign Up” button.

Email CountryUnited StatesAfghanistanAland IslandsAlbaniaAlgeriaAmerican SamoaAndorraAngolaAnguillaAntarcticaAntigua And BarbudaArgentinaArmeniaArubaAustraliaAustriaAzerbaijanBahamasBahrainBangladeshBarbadosBelarusBelgiumBelizeBeninBermudaBhutanBolivia, Plurinational State OfBosnia And HerzegovinaBotswanaBouvet IslandBrazilBritish Indian Ocean TerritoryBrunei DarussalamBulgariaBurkina FasoBurundiCambodiaCameroonCanadaCape VerdeCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChadChileChinaChristmas IslandCocos (keeling) IslandsColombiaComorosCongoCongo, The Democratic Republic Of TheCook IslandsCosta RicaCote D’ivoireCroatiaCubaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkDjiboutiDominicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEgyptEl SalvadorEquatorial GuineaEritreaEstoniaEthiopiaFalkland Islands (malvinas)Faroe IslandsFijiFinlandFranceFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabonGambiaGeorgiaGermanyGhanaGibraltarGreeceGreenlandGrenadaGuadeloupeGuamGuatemalaGuernseyGuineaGuinea-bissauGuyanaHaitiHeard Island And Mcdonald IslandsHoly See (vatican City State)HondurasHong KongHungaryIcelandIndiaIndonesiaIran, Islamic Republic OfIraqIrelandIsle Of ManIsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJerseyJordanKazakhstanKenyaKiribatiKorea, Democratic People’s Republic OfKorea, Republic OfKuwaitKyrgyzstanLao People’s Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanonLesothoLiberiaLibyan Arab JamahiriyaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacaoMacedoniaMadagascarMalawiMalaysiaMaldivesMaliMaltaMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritaniaMauritiusMayotteMexicoMicronesia, Federated States OfMoldova, Republic OfMonacoMongoliaMontenegroMontserratMoroccoMozambiqueMyanmarNamibiaNauruNepalNetherlandsNetherlands AntillesNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaraguaNigerNigeriaNiueNorfolk IslandNorthern Mariana IslandsNorwayOmanPakistanPalauPalestinian Territory, OccupiedPanamaPapua New GuineaParaguayPeruPhilippinesPitcairnPolandPortugalPuerto RicoQatarReunionRomaniaRussian FederationRwandaSaint BarthelemySaint HelenaSaint Kitts And NevisSaint LuciaSaint MartinSaint Pierre And MiquelonSaint Vincent And The GrenadinesSamoaSan MarinoSao Tome And PrincipeSaudi ArabiaSenegalSerbiaSeychellesSierra LeoneSingaporeSlovakiaSloveniaSolomon IslandsSomaliaSouth AfricaSouth Georgia And South Sandwich IslandsSpainSri LankaSudanSurinameSvalbard And Jan MayenSwazilandSwedenSwitzerlandSyrian Arab RepublicTaiwan, Province Of ChinaTajikistanTanzania, United Republic OfThailandTimor-lesteTogoTokelauTongaTrinidad And TobagoTunisiaTurkeyTurkmenistanTurks And Caicos IslandsTuvaluUgandaUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited KingdomUnited States Minor Outlying IslandsUruguayUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuela, Bolivarian Republic OfViet NamVirgin Islands, BritishVirgin Islands, U.s.Wallis And FutunaWestern SaharaYemenZambiaZimbabwe Zip Code Privacy Policy

Please Note: Business Insider will never share your information with any other companies. You also have the ability to unsubscribe from these newsletters at any time simply by following the unsubscribe link located at the bottom of each email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.