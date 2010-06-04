Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

The U.S. jobs report showed new job creation at 431,000 — a huge miss. Analysts were expecting new job creation — including Census job creation — to be somewhere between 500-700K Read more at The Money Game. For some background, see 12 charts on the state of the labour market >

Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with little movement on the major indices. European markets are all lower, and U.S. futures also point to a lower open.

The euro has turned sharply lower, as markets have been rattled by concerns that French bank Societe Generale may be overexposed to bad derivatives contracts.

BP has made significant progress overnight in capping the oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico. While oil continues to flow out of the leak, and uncertainty remains over whether this attempt will be successful, BP’s stock is up in London trading. Check out 50 awesome new logos for BP >

Israel is starting to consider altering its policy of blockade for Gaza as the flotilla crisis continues to impact international perspectives on the state. Altering the blockade, to allow for easier passage of civilian supplies, is now being considered.

The weakness of the European Central Bank’s capital position has emerged this morning with reports pointing to only €66 billion in reserves. That would mean the ECB has less capital on hand than what it has already spent on Greek assistance and sovereign debt purchases. Check out ING’s guide to what’s really going on in Europe >

Another European state is on the brink of revealing the true extent of its budget crisis with Hungary set to announce the details of its dismal financial position. The country hopes to have austerity measures in place before the announcement.

HSBC is planning to sell its worldwide private equity holdings to its managers and remove itself from an ownership position. The UK bank does plan to make an investment in the new private equity companies, however.

Naoto Kan looks set to be the next Prime Minister of Japan after being selected to be his party’s leader after the resignation of Yukio Hatoyama. Kan is the current finance minister and has made fiscal austerity a top priority.

A.T. Kearney and Booz, two of the world’s biggest consultancies, are considering a merger. The resulting company would be the third largest consultancy in the world.

Bonus: Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale spent $15,000 on their 4-year old son’s birthday party.

