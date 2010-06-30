Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Nikkei down a notable 1.96%. European markets are up thus far today, and U.S. futures suggest a higher open.

A lower than expected amount of borrowing by European banks from the ECB has led markets to believe that the situation behind the scenes is less stressed in Europe than thought. Banks borrowed only $161.5 billion from an ECB lending facility, rather than an expected larger amount. Here are 12 charts pointing to a global rally >

Christian Wulff looks set to be elected to the German Presidency today in what will be a sign of strength for the Merkel chancellorship. If that does not occur, however, Merkel’s position in power could come under further threat.

Britain’s austerity measures look set to cost the country 1.3 million jobs by 2015. The losses are split between the public and private sectors, with up to 600,000 losses expected in the public sector and up to 700,000 expected in the private sector. Here’s how the UK’s emergency budget would look in the U.S. >

Sony has recalled 535,000 Vaio laptops due to overheating issues that may reshape the device’s casing. 259,000 of the recalled units were sold in the U.S.

Telefonica has raised its offer for the Brazilian mobile phone division of Portugal Telecom. The offer is now worth $8.72 billion, and Portugal Telecom shareholders are set to vote on the sale tomorrow.

Financial reform now looks set to pass the Congress after the removal of the bank levy to appease several congressmen. The bill now includes an early end to TARP to fund itself.

The derivatives trading group ISDA has announced that, as a result of the financial reform legislation, U.S. companies may have new costs of up to $1 trillion. The costs are associated with the new rule having to do with collateral in derivatives trades.

Bank of America has moved to the top of the world rankings for tier 1 capital, ahead of U.S. rival JPMorgan. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was number one for profit taking.

Hurricane Alex is slowing the process of cleaning up the BP oil spill in the gulf. The hurricane is expected to hit the shores of Texas and Mexico late today, or early Thursday morning. Here are the beaches the oil spill may ruin forever >

Bonus: After 25 years of his talk show on CNN, Larry King is set to retire this fall.

