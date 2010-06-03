Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were all significantly higher in overnight trading with notable gains everywhere but the Shanghai Composite. European indices are also up in early trading, and U.S. futures are pointing to a higher open. But wait, here are 12 charts that show you why the bull market is toast >

BP’s latest step in attempting to stop the leak of oil into the Gulf of Mexico has failed and it now looks like the company will return to its original “top hat” plan. It is now likely the leak will last until at least August. See photos of BP’s latest failure here >

Due to rising costs associated with the oil leak, BP may have to sell some of its most prized oil assets on the open market. Those include a position in Prudhoe Bay in Alaska.

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has quietly backed Israel’s moves during the flotilla crisis saying that the country had a right to know what items were entering Gaza. Biden has also backed an Israeli led investigation, rather than an international led inquiry.

China has instituted new limits on the export of rare earth metals, many of which the country has export dominance in. The move worries defence circles, as many of the metals are used in weapons and technology production. See details of the industry here >

JP Morgan has been fined by the UK Financial Services Authority for not separating “client money from the firm’s.” The fine totals a record $48.8 million for the FSA.

The TV ratings company Nielsen is looking to raise $1.75 billion in an IPO, in an effort to pay off corporate debt. Nielsen is currently owned by 6 firms, including Blackstone and the Carlyle group.

Costco released disappointing sales numbers today, which showed only a 9% increase in year-over-year May sales. Analysts were expecting a rise of 9.7%.

A housing double dip now seems a certainty after the withdrawal of stimulus measures propping up the market. While the impact of government action has been shown in the last few months’ data, that will end in June.

Hong Kong air cargo is surging to its highest level in 2 and a half years, and appears unaffected by a perceived global slowdown.

Bonus: Cameron Diaz is rumoured to be dating Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, as the two were reported to be lunching on the Upper East Side together yesterday.

