Asian markets are all lower in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite down a notable 4.27%. European markets are all also lower in early trading, and U.S. futures point to a sharply lower open.

A key leading indicator on Chinese growth was downgraded this morning, and triggered a sell off in that country’s shares. The LEI for China does not suggest an end to growth, rather a moderation, but the Shanghai Composite still reacted dramatically.

The pricing of the IPO for China Agricultural Bank has disappointed with the share listing valued at nearly $7 billion less than expected. Doubts had previously emerged that AgBank was too focused on risky rural lending, rather than city based enterprises like its competitors.

China and Taiwan just signed a trade pact set to erase many of the tariffs the two countries have on the other’s goods. The deal looks particularly sweet for Taiwan, which will see tariffs reduced or eliminated on $13.8 billion of its exports.

Google has had to change the way it delivers content to China to preserve its presence in the market. The company, previously embroiled in a conflict over spying and censorship, has now stepped back from redirecting Chinese viewers to its censor-less Hong Kong portal.

Spain’s markets are under duress today due to what looks like the likely expiration of an ECB liquidity facility used by the country’s banks. Shares on the Ibex are down around 3%. Here’s what Spain is trying to sell its sovereign debt with >

More stress test data continues to leak, with German banks Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, and Bayern LB all receiving a pass from the administrators. Concerns remain that these tests do not include sovereign debt stress. Here are the banks that may have been stress tested >

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs could have until 2022 to change their businesses to comply with new financial regulation targeting private equity and hedge funds. The Volcker Rule will allow for several extensions, considering the fund in question, that could extend to 2022.

Deepwater drilling was to be BP’s core path to expansion, according to a document leaked by ProPublica. The New York Fed is now investigating financial firm exposure to the troubled company. Here are some beaches the oil spill may ruin forever >

Today’s events in China and Europe are triggering a flight to quality, with the U.S. treasury market the destination. Yields on the 10-year treasury have fallen below 3%. Here are 12 charts that scream new global panic >

