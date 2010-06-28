Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite down a notable 0.69%. European markets are all up in early trading and U.S. futures point to a higher open.

The G20 has agreed to pursue programs of austerity while also preserving and enhancing the recovery. With this agreement, President Obama also called for the halving of the U.S. deficit by 2013. Check out these charts on gold investing that may quell your debt worries >

The U.S. government claims to have made new progress on a free trade deal with South Korea. That pact, stalled since 2007, looks set to be finalised by the next G20 summit in Seoul in November. Here’s what you need to know about the South Korean economy >

Air China has made a deal with Boeing for 20 777-800 planes. The deal, worth $1.4 billion, will see the planes delivered to Air China sometime between 2013 and 2015.

Kabul has become a $3 billion money movement centre over the last 3 years, with government officials shipping out cash illegally to foreign safe havens. Some of the money is believed to be involved in the country’s drug trade. Check out the 15 oil and gas pipelines changing the world >

The French oil company Total has stopped delivery of petroleum products to Iran before the U.S. sanctions against the country take effect. BP and Shell had already stopped such deliveries.

Kyrgyzstan has passed a referendum on a Western-Democratic style constitution. This result comes just weeks after a period of ethnic violence broke out in the Central Asian country.

U.S. Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia has died. The longest serving U.S. Senator in history, Byrd’s seat will now be up for special election later this year.

Costs for the cleanup effort surrounding the BP oil spill have risen to $100 million a day for the company. The total cost of cleanup for the company is now near $2.65 billion and rising. Check out these beaches that may be ruined forever >

The crisis in American states is not limited to California and New York, with 46 now deemed to be facing Greek style economic crises. The total state budget shortfall is $128 billion, according to The centre on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Bonus: Prince Harry fell off his horse playing polo on Governors Island Sunday in front of a celebrity crowd. His England soccer side fared even worse.

Visit The Money Game for up to the minute markets coverage all day long >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.