Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were mostly down in overnight trading, with the Nikkei down a notable 1.92%. European markets are all lower in early trading, and U.S. futures point to a sharply lower open.

Britain’s coalition government has come under threat this morning from Liberal Democrats concerned over the depth of budget cuts. The deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats feels that cutting retiree’s allowances would be a step too far.

French sovereign debt has come under pressure this morning from growing fears about the country’s banking system as a well as a nationwide strike against government austerity measures. There are also some concerns that the country’s debt may soon be downgraded. Check out these 12 charts on gold that will make you forget sovereign worries >

The Congressional committee in charge of crafting a final financial reform bill settled on a document last night and now intends to have it on the president’s desk by July 4. The key compromise was on derivatives desks at banks, which will remain, though have to be held separately from the main bank.

The final bill also includes a $19 billion bank and fund levy targeting the two industries. Banks with more than $50 billion in assets and hedge funds with more than $10 billion will have to pay a risk based tax to the government.

The Senate failed to pass a jobs bill last night and now 1.3 million people are set to lose their unemployment benefits. State budgets are also hurt, as funding was set to help support medicare programs on the state level. Check out 20 must see charts on U.S. government spending >

Goldman Sachs topped the global M&A rankings for the first half of 2010 with almost $190 billion in deal making. Global M&A for the first half of 2010 totaled $976 billion.

Shares of BP in the UK continue to fall today with news that the total cost of the oil spill cleanup has already reached $2.35 billion. Shares are now at a 14-year low.

And more problems may be arriving soon for BP, with a cyclone brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm has a 60% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours. Check out these beaches the oil spill may ruin forever >

Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner has yet again been delayed after another glitch was found. The glitch has to do with the plane’s horizontal stabilizers, which are produced by the Italian company Alenia.

Bonus: Arrested Development’s Jason Bateman was seen cutting in line for an iPhone 4 yesterday in Los Angeles.

Visit The Money Game for up to the minute markets coverage all day long >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.