Asian markets were mostly down overnight, with the Hang Seng off 0.59%. European indices are all down this morning, and U.S. futures point towards a slightly lower open.

Kevin Rudd has resigned as Australian Prime Minister and his deputy, Julia Gillard, has become Australia’s first female PM. Gillard is expected to reverse plans for a new super-tax on the mining industry. See here for the complete guide to the Aussie debt bubble >

Greek CDS have skyrocketed this morning, as concerns over the country defaulting have returned to markets. The country now has a 56.5% chance of defaulting. See who is depending on the Greek bailout working >

France is in the midst of a nationwide strike against President Sarkozy’s proposed increase to the country’s retirement age to 62. Around 200 demonstrations are planned today across France.

BP claims to have replaced the cap on the oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico, yet again slowing the flow of oil into the Gulf. The cap system collects 16,600 barrels of the leaking crude oil a day. See BP’s 10 disastrous mistakes here >

Faulty government models may be partly to blame for weak preparation for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. The U.S. government’s Mineral Management Service projected little of the oil would reach shore in the event of a disaster, according to a 2004 model.

Providence Equity Partners is in conversation with Hasbro over a potential leveraged buyout of the toy manufacturer. There is no value yet set on the deal, but Hasbro has a market capitalisation of around $6 billion. Here’s everything you need to know about the current state of U.S. Private Equity >

Citigroup and Bank of America may escape the Volcker Rule provisions in the current financial reform legislation as a result of a new rule allowing for some investment in prop trading and hedge funds by banks. That limit is likely to be set on the lower end of a 2% to 5% of capital range.

Venezuela is set to nationalize 11 oil rigs owned by the American company Helmerich and Payne. The Venezuelan economy remains the worst performing in Latin America this year.

Apple has launched the iPhone 4 today worldwide and buyers are lining up to purchase the product. Check out photos of the lines around the world >

Bonus: Kim Kardashian is now dating Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin. She has previously dated star running back Reggie Bush.

