Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Nikkei down a notable 1.87%. Major European indices are down in morning trading and U.S. futures point to a slightly higher open.

Car manufacturers Toyota and Honda have been hit by new strikes in their China facilities. The labour unrest is being driven by concerns over wages. Don’t miss 15 mindblowing facts about China >

Nissan’s CEO, Carlos Ghosn, was paid $9.5 million in the past period for his role at the company. This adds to Mr. Ghosn’s substantial $1.5 million pay package from Renault, which is Nissan’s partner.

The Agricultural Bank of China IPO continues to attract substantial interest with the Dutch firm Rabobank investing $200 million and the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek investing $250 million. Australia’s Seven Group Holdings is now aiming for a $250 million investment.

BP and Chevron are staging a joint bid for South China Sea deepwater gas deposits. Chevron will own 60% of the deal, with BP getting the 40% remainder, and China’s national gas company having a 51% option if a discovery is made. Check out 15 oil and gas pipelines changing the world >

Emirates Airlines is targeting international travel dominance with a fleet of Airbus jets that cost 12% less in operating costs than Boeing’s 747. Emirates now has more intercontinental flight seats than British Airways and Air France combined.

Las Vegas Sands is considering building a series of casinos, similar to those in Las Vegas, in Greece, Spain, and Italy. The company has recently opened a similar style casino in Singapore.

Sen. Blanche Lincoln is trying to carve out a deal for Wal-Mart family owned Arvest Bank Group prior to the end of financial reform negotiations. The deal would see the bank not have to raise new capital, which would amount to $115 million under currently proposed rules.

Disney is venturing into the troubled Florida real estate market by launching a series of vacation homes inside Walt Disney World. The homes, which would target the luxury market and cost between $1.5 and $8 million, will eventually number 450. Check out these 12 charts that show total carnage in the housing industry >

Petrobras has delayed the sale of $25 billion in equity until September. The share issue was meant to support the purchase of state owned oil assets from the government.

Bonus: The U.S. team takes on Algeria in today’s World Cup crunch match. Read our preview here >

