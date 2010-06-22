Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian indices are mostly down in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite the exception. All major European indices are trading lower thus far, and U.S. futures point to a lower open as well.

Since China has allowed a managed float of the yuan, the currency has actually fallen in value against the dollar, rather than risen. The yuan fell 0.2% in overnight trading, to $0.0295 less than the reference rate. Here’s why revaluing the yuan is unnecessary >

One potential reason behind the yuan’s moves is a rumour suggesting Chinese state owned banks are buying the dollar. The buying is currently at different levels, but aggressive, and could be having an impact on the currency’s value.

A plant in China that manufactures car parts for Toyota has gone on strike this morning, adding to the labour woe in the country. Workers at a Honda plant have been striking since Monday.

The UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osbourne, is announcing the country’s emergency budget today set to target Britain’s deficit. Osbourne has been extremely aggressive in his pressure over cuts thus far, and aims to eliminate the deficit in the next 5 years.

Positive news about the state of the Spanish banking system emerged this morning, with Moody’s suggesting that banks have prepared for the worst with their weak assets. Moody’s says Spanish banks have prepared for 75% of their debt to go bad of the $133 billion total. Check out how Spain’s economy is about to get gored >

Ex-Citigroup trader Andrew Hall is starting a hedge fund and has already raised $1.08 billion. The fund, Astenbeck Offshore Commodities Fund II Ltd, is to focus on commodities and be located in Westport, Connecticut.

The government’s budget director, Peter Orzag, has announced his retirement from the cabinet effective in July. This comes as rumours swirl about the future of President Obama’s chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel.

The threat of a tropical storm is rising in the Gulf of Mexico as a storm could shape up as quickly as next week endangering the BP clean up effort. This may also cause further delays in BP’s effort to stop the oil from leaking. Check out the beaches the oil spill may ruin forever >

Intel and the FTC may yet settle out of court in the antitrust case against the firm. Intel is charged with unfairly competing and using its dominant position in the chip manufacturing market to its advantage.

