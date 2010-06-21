Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were all up in overnight trading, with the Hang Seng up 3.08%. European markets are also all up in early trading, and U.S. futures suggest a higher open as well.

China has increased the value of the yuan ahead of the G20 summit, and it is now at its highest level against the dollar since the 1980s. The result has been a surge in Chinese equities. Check out 12 charts that show the world going nuts for the revalued yuan >

Shanghai has seen its property prices fall yet again, down 6% week-over-week in early June. This continues to add to deflationary pressures on the Chinese real estate market. Here’s some charts that will make you scared of Chinese real estate >

China and Australia have just agreed to a series of mining investments that will see China invest $8.8 billion in Australia. Iron ore mines are at the centre of the deals.

Saudi Arabia is in possession of twice as much gold as previously thought. The new gold reserves on the country’s books are valued at $7 billion, and may be the result of changes in accounting practices.

BP CEO Tony Hayward is to travel to Russia to speak to President Dmitry Medvedev to reassure him of BP’s solvency. BP is considering ways to raise capital, including $10 billion in asset sales or a $10 billion debt sale.

BP continues to face downward pressure in international equities markets as further explanation of the realities of the leak begin to emerge. A BP report suggesting the leak could actually amount to 100,000 barrels of oil per day has been the most recent stock movement catalyst. Here are beaches that could be ruined forever by the spill >

Russia has decided to cut gas supplies to Belarus by 15% as a response to the country’s debt delinquency. The move by Gazprom could impact the broader European market, though Russia claims it will increase supplies through Ukraine to compensate. Check out the 15 oil and gas pipelines changing the world >

BASF is on the brink of buying German chemical company Cognis GmbH, which supplies raw materials to the pharmaceutical industry, among others. The deal is worth $4.1 billion.

Undeterred by the impact of financial reform, JPMorgan is attempting to purchase Gávea Investimentos, a Brazilian asset management group. The company has $5.3 billion in assets, and would become part of JPMorgan’s asset management division that includes Highbridge and One Equity Partners.

Bonus: The actress Amanda Bynes has retired from her career at the age of 24, saying that she no longer loved the work.

