Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Nikkei a notable loser off 1.12%. Europe is in the red across the continent in early trading. U.S. futures point to a slightly higher open. Check out these 12 charts that show the real state of American unemployment >

Israel’s flotilla crisis has dimmed today, as the country says it plans to release all detainees from the ship to their home countries. Turkey has backed down from their original aggressive stance and is now calling for calm.

BP has continued to lose heavily today in trading in London. The company’s stock lost an additional $3.5 billion in the first hours of the London trading day due to worries over the costs of the Deepwater Horizon cleanup. Check out the 15 funniest fake BP PR tweets >

Oil from the Deepwater Horizon slick is now nearing Florida as clean up crews have been unable to contain the disaster. Oil has been spotted 10 miles from Pensacola’s beaches. Check out the 10 mistakes BP made before the disaster >

Prudential has given up in its pursuit of AIA, the Asian division of AIG. This comes after AIG rejected a lower price for AIA, and because of pressure from Prudential shareholders who were not in favour of the takeover.

Japanese Prime Minister Hatoyama has resigned is response to weakening public support for his government. His departure is linked to campaign finance scandals and the failed movement of a U.S. Marine base.

Australia’s economic growth has slowed significantly, with public spending unable to make up the gap in private spending. Growth has fallen to 0.5% from a previous quarter high of 1.1%.

Germany’s government has approved a ban on all naked short selling of securities on German exchanges. The ban on all euro derivatives was not passed.

Iran has ratcheted up the pressure on the euro by beginning to swap €45 billion of the currency for gold and dollars. States in the Gulf are said to also be considering similar sales.

Switzerland is using the economic crisis as an opportunity to lure foreign companies to its tax haven. Some cantons, or government districts in the country, are cutting taxes as the rest of Europe raises them to draw new residents.

Bonus: The Queen of England is seeking a raise on her $11.6 million salary, which she consistently overspends.

