Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, though the Shanghai composite was down 1.84%. Major European exchanges are all up slightly in early trading, and U.S. futures are suggesting a slightly higher open.

Sony may have posted back to back yearly losses, but it still paid Chairman Howard Stringer $4.5 million in yearly compensation. Sony shares did, however, rise 79% in Stringer’s pay period year.

Property prices in Beijing have not tumbled as a result of new government restrictions on home sales. Buyers, however, may be paying more per square foot with transaction areas down 65.1% year over year. These charts will make you scared of the Chinese real estate market >

Consumer sentiment over rising prices in China hit a decade low with 58.9% of respondents to a central bank survey saying prices are too high. China’s CPI hit a 19 month high in May. Check out the China real estate bubble >

Russia is considering sending military advisors to Kyrgyzstan rather than the peacekeepers asked for in an effort to help quell the violence in the country. The plan has not taken effect since violence has slowed, but Kyrgyzstan has offered to review its U.S. airbase deal in return for the help.

The giant French food company Danone is making a play into Russia by merging its dairy operations there with Russian company Unimilk. The majority owned Danone venture will account for $1.89 billion in yearly sales.

HSBC has just sold $3.4 billion in perpetual bonds, which have no defined period but can be called in 5.5 years. This sale will help HSBC meet its tier 1 capital requirements.

Motorola intends to buy back its own debt in an effort to spin off the company’s sagging mobile phone division. The split is scheduled for Q1 2011.

The inclusion of swap desk removal in the final version of the financial reform bill now seems a certainty, though the rules will not completely strip companies of this valuable asset. Instead, the swap desk division will be held in a holding company and still count towards bank profits. Check out these 12 charts showing inflation slowly dying >

Citigroup is not deterred by new financial regulations and is instead seeking an additional $3 billion in funding for its private equity and hedge fund units. Citi wants $1.5 billion this year for its PE operations alone.

Bonus: The U.S. national team plays Slovenia in their second World Cup group match today at 9:30 AM EST. Read our preview here >

