Core producer prices rose more than expected in May, and producer prices fell less than expected. Housing starts fell by 10%, significantly missing estimates.

Asian markets were all higher in overnight trading, with the Nikkei a notable gainer, up 1.81%. European markets are slightly higher in early trading, and U.S. futures point to a slightly lower open.

Goldman Sachs says that the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting rates this year is higher than them raising rates. The cuts would bring interest rates even closer to, or, to zero.

Spain and the EU are denying rumours that the country will be seeking assistance from the IMF and EU in a similar manner to Greece. This denial comes just 24 hours before a major Spanish debt auction.

But the desperation of the Spanish situation is evidenced by their banks, which are now seeking more lending from the ECB than ever before. Spanish banks took loans of €85.6 billion from the ECB last month, twice as much as when Lehman Brothers collapsed.

Israel is set to agree to alter its blockade of Gaza to allow more items through. The deal, brokered by Middle East envoy Tony Blair, would bring EU monitors front and centre in confirming whether or not items were legal to pass through.

Walmart is continuing its push into banking through key ally Green Dot, which handles the company’s pre-paid card functions. Walmart now has an equity position in Green Dot, which is attempting to acquire a consumer bank.

Major credit card companies in the U.S. had positive results in May, when consumer default was at its lowest level in 2010. This marks the fifth consecutive month of improvement for credit card defaults in the U.S.

Russia is considering diversifying its reserve positions by acquiring Australian dollars and Canadian dollars. The country is trying to curb the impact of changes in the valuation of the euro and U.S. dollar.

Economists in the UK are now predicting a $14.8 billion increase in taxes for the country’s citizens in the next austerity budget. That budget is set to be unveiled in two weeks time.

Mexico’s drug war continues to be bloody, with 15 people killed yesterday as soldiers attacked alleged cartel members in the tourist town of Taxco. Two police officials were also killed in a separate incident.

