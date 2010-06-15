Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were up slightly in overnight trading, though no major gains were posted. European markets are also up slightly in early trading, and U.S. futures point to a higher open.

Japan has announced a new $33 billion loan program targeted at trying to encourage growth in the country. Japan has been hit with long term deflation and a slowing consumer market, and these short term loans aim to spur growth in response.

The crisis in Kyrgyzstan continues today with the official death toll at 124 and with nearly a 100,000 refugees forced to the border with Uzbekistan. Russia has yet to act on the country’s request for a peace-keeping mission.

Iran is preparing to send ships carrying what it claims will only be aid materials to Gaza in a move set to re-ignite the Israeli flotilla crisis. The first ship is to leave this week.

China, undeterred by Moody’s recent downgrade of Greece to junk, is set to sign on to several major investment packages with the country this week. The deals target the country’s shipping industry, as well as other transport and infrastructure facilities. Here are 20 signs China is cornering the global oil market >

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right government looks close to collapse as party infighting and debate over the government’s policies are damaging the coalition. The press too are on the offensive against the leader, with support for her austerity budget in decline.

The Swiss government has approved new rules which would force the country to send information on tax cheats to the United States. The new law may still go to a nationwide referendum, which could slow its implementation. Check out the 12 charts that show markets freaking out about financial reform >

The UK’s new budget office has warned that the country may never return to the economic level experienced prior to the financial crisis. It has also projected Britain’s deficit as 8.8% of GDP for fiscal year 2010.

The oil industry, with BP at the centre, is set to go on trial today before Congress where oil executives from most of the major companies will be testifying. The U.S. government is calling on BP to set up a $20 billion fund for payout of any clean up costs associated with the Gulf oil spill. Check out these U.S. beaches the oil spill may ruin forever >

The U.S. Federal Reserve is now preparing for a double dip scenario as global threats to U.S. growth are beginning to grow. Those threats include a potential slowdown in Europe or tightening in the key emerging market of China.

Bonus: Catherine Zeta-Jones has been named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

