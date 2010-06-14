Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets are up in overnight trading, with the Nikkei up 1.8%. European indices are all up as well in early trading, and U.S. futures point to a stronger open. Don’t miss: 12 charts that show the bull market is finished >

Eurozone industrial production has well outpaced estimates and grown its highest amount month-over-month since 1991. The 0.8% growth for April over March has sent the euro soaring in today’s trading. Here are 12 charts on what the crisis in Europe has done to financial markets >

The UK’s latest growth projections show lower than hoped for GDP gains in 2011, but some success in taming the country’s deficit. The pound is surging on the news.

France has announced plans to tackle the country’s deficit with a €100 billion austerity budget, half funded by tax increases and half funded through spending cuts. The aim is to tame the deficit to 3% of GDP by 2013.

Concerns are now rising that BP is beginning to cut back on projects and start layoffs in response to the costs associated with the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Indiana’s Whiting facility is seeing its project demands “level off.” Check out the 10 disastrous mistakes BP made leading up to the crisis >

Major UK funds that invest in BP have already left the stock, while many U.S. based funds have held onto their investments in the wake of the oil spill. The U.S. government is calling on BP to set up a fund for payment of damages associated with the oil spill. Here’s Why BP Is Oversold And Gulf Drilling Is Coming Back >

Violence continues to dominate the country of Kyrgyzstan today, with soldiers given the shoot to kill order against individuals creating ethnic violence in the country. The violence is between Kyrgyzs and Uzbeks in the south of the country.

A New York Times report over the $1 trillion value of rare earth metals found in Afghanistan has shed new light on the reasons behind the ongoing conflict there. This is not having any impact on the market value of those metals today, likely because much of the detail was already known and the costs of extraction remain extremely high. Don’t miss this great overview of China’s grip on rare earth metals >

U.S. investment banks look set to lose their swap desks as a part of financial reform legislation set to pass through Congress. The reforms will see banks have to create a separate structure for their derivatives departments.

The private equity fund KKR is making a $400 million bet on a shale gas project in Texas. The joint venture project is with Hilcorp Energy Co. and targets the Eagle Ford Shale area.

Bonus: Christina Aguilera and Kim Kardashian had a bonding weekend in Miami where they brunched at Fontainebleu Hotel.

Follow the markets all day with up to the minute coverage at The Money Game >

Get This Delivered Straight To Your Inbox

Signing up to get 10 Things You Need to Know Before the Opening Bell delivered to your inbox every morning is quick and easy. Use the form below to enter your information then click the “Sign Up” button.

Email CountryUnited StatesAfghanistanAland IslandsAlbaniaAlgeriaAmerican SamoaAndorraAngolaAnguillaAntarcticaAntigua And BarbudaArgentinaArmeniaArubaAustraliaAustriaAzerbaijanBahamasBahrainBangladeshBarbadosBelarusBelgiumBelizeBeninBermudaBhutanBolivia, Plurinational State OfBosnia And HerzegovinaBotswanaBouvet IslandBrazilBritish Indian Ocean TerritoryBrunei DarussalamBulgariaBurkina FasoBurundiCambodiaCameroonCanadaCape VerdeCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChadChileChinaChristmas IslandCocos (keeling) IslandsColombiaComorosCongoCongo, The Democratic Republic Of TheCook IslandsCosta RicaCote D’ivoireCroatiaCubaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkDjiboutiDominicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEgyptEl SalvadorEquatorial GuineaEritreaEstoniaEthiopiaFalkland Islands (malvinas)Faroe IslandsFijiFinlandFranceFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabonGambiaGeorgiaGermanyGhanaGibraltarGreeceGreenlandGrenadaGuadeloupeGuamGuatemalaGuernseyGuineaGuinea-bissauGuyanaHaitiHeard Island And Mcdonald IslandsHoly See (vatican City State)HondurasHong KongHungaryIcelandIndiaIndonesiaIran, Islamic Republic OfIraqIrelandIsle Of ManIsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJerseyJordanKazakhstanKenyaKiribatiKorea, Democratic People’s Republic OfKorea, Republic OfKuwaitKyrgyzstanLao People’s Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanonLesothoLiberiaLibyan Arab JamahiriyaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacaoMacedoniaMadagascarMalawiMalaysiaMaldivesMaliMaltaMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritaniaMauritiusMayotteMexicoMicronesia, Federated States OfMoldova, Republic OfMonacoMongoliaMontenegroMontserratMoroccoMozambiqueMyanmarNamibiaNauruNepalNetherlandsNetherlands AntillesNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaraguaNigerNigeriaNiueNorfolk IslandNorthern Mariana IslandsNorwayOmanPakistanPalauPalestinian Territory, OccupiedPanamaPapua New GuineaParaguayPeruPhilippinesPitcairnPolandPortugalPuerto RicoQatarReunionRomaniaRussian FederationRwandaSaint BarthelemySaint HelenaSaint Kitts And NevisSaint LuciaSaint MartinSaint Pierre And MiquelonSaint Vincent And The GrenadinesSamoaSan MarinoSao Tome And PrincipeSaudi ArabiaSenegalSerbiaSeychellesSierra LeoneSingaporeSlovakiaSloveniaSolomon IslandsSomaliaSouth AfricaSouth Georgia And South Sandwich IslandsSpainSri LankaSudanSurinameSvalbard And Jan MayenSwazilandSwedenSwitzerlandSyrian Arab RepublicTaiwan, Province Of ChinaTajikistanTanzania, United Republic OfThailandTimor-lesteTogoTokelauTongaTrinidad And TobagoTunisiaTurkeyTurkmenistanTurks And Caicos IslandsTuvaluUgandaUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited KingdomUnited States Minor Outlying IslandsUruguayUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuela, Bolivarian Republic OfViet NamVirgin Islands, BritishVirgin Islands, U.s.Wallis And FutunaWestern SaharaYemenZambiaZimbabwe Zip Code Privacy Policy

Please Note: Business Insider will never share your information with any other companies. You also have the ability to unsubscribe from these newsletters at any time simply by following the unsubscribe link located at the bottom of each email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.