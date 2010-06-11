Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were all up in overnight trading, with the Hang Seng rising 1.22%. Markets in Europe have started out the day stronger, and U.S. futures suggest a higher open as well.

China has shot past its 3% inflation limit for the month of May, notching a 3.1% increase in the CPI. Food prices increased by 6.1%, and overall the CPI reached a 19-month high. Check out these 12 charts that scream risk on >

The head of JP Morgan in South Korea has been questioned over his potential involvement in an insider trading case in that country. Steven Lim has not yet been charged or accused of any particular wrongdoing for his connection to the case.

The new Japanese Prime Minister, Naoto Kan, has come out aggressively against his country’s debt position saying that it needs to be addressed or Japan could default. Kan’s position has forced the departure of his banking minister, Shizuka Kamei.

BP is considering suspending its dividend as a result of the political pressure against the company. The company is under increasing pressure from the U.S. government, after authorities increased their estimate for the size of the oil leak to 40,000 barrels a day. Check out these beaches the oil spill may ruin forever >

British Prime Minister David Cameron is to hold crisis talks with U.S. President Barack Obama this weekend, in a effort to tone down the rhetoric against BP and the UK. It will be the first major test of the “special relationship” with these two leaders in charge.

Two of Spain’s largest savings banks, Caja Madrid and Bancaja, are now in the process of pursuing a government supported merger. Caja Madrid is already in the process of merging with 5 smaller Spanish savings banks.

The government of Spain has denied rumours it is seeking support from the EU to backstop its economy in a similar fashion to Greece. The reports had suggested the EU was planning for Spain’s application if problems with the country’s banking sector were to increase. Check out Spain’s latest sovereign debt pitch >

A year on from the protests in Tehran, the U.S. government is providing technological support to Iranian dissidents. That support, however, has been somewhat meek as previously supported groups are not receiving the same attention under President Obama.

Brazil’s corporate bond market is feeling the contagion impact of the crisis in Europe, specifically the lack of liquidity in global markets. The result is a halt in new bond issuance due to undesirable premiums on new debt issuance.

Bonus: The 2010 World Cup in South Africa kicks off today, with the first match between the home country and Mexico at 10:00 AM EST. Check out our full World Cup preview >

