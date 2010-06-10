Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets were mostly up in overnight trading, though the Shanghai Composite was a notable exception. European markets are all trading slightly higher early today, and U.S. futures point to a positive opening.

Yesterday’s reports of a China export surge proved true, with a year over year increase in the month of May of 48.5%. Simultaneously, imports also boomed rising 48.3% year over year for the month of May.

Goldman Sachs is being investigated by the SEC for a CDO deal yet again, a $2 billion transaction called Hudson. This comes just hours after formal charges were filed against the firm by an Australian hedge fund targeting $56 million in damages and $1 billion in punitive damages. Check out the winners and losers from the Goldman SEC charges >

BP’s shares have sold off in London after it has emerged that the company’s CEO, Tony Hayward, is being pulled back to the UK after his testimony before congress. Hayward will be replaced in the U.S. by BP’s chairman Henric Svanberg in an attempt to solve the company’s political problems. Catch up on the state of the energy industry with these charts >

AIG continues to loom large as a threat to American taxpayers according to a new congressional panel report just released. The report details the likely maintenance of the U.S. 80% position in the company through 2012 and that tax payers are unlikely to see a full return on their investment.

The EU has suggested it is prepared to expand the size of its eurozone support package if the systemic bailout is not enough to backup the monetary union. The ECB meets today to decide over interest rates, which it does not intend to move. Check out what’s really going on in Europe >

Spain held a successful bond auction this morning, but not without having to pay at the higher end of its thresholds for its debt. The country will continue to be under increasing pressure as Spain has a significant amount of debt to rollover in the month of July. Check out the presentation the Spanish government is using to sell its sovereign debt >

The UK is slowly moving to prepare for the withdrawal of its army from Afghanistan, this after a meeting between UK PM David Cameron and Afghan President Hamid Karzai on site. 40 people were killed in a Kandahar suicide bombing yesterday.

Many Americans are now choosing to quit their jobs rather than hold onto them, and this number is now larger than the amount of people getting laid off. 2 million people quit their jobs in April, while only 1.75 million were laid off.

Australia is also seeing massive job gains in a sign that the perceived slowdown there is not real. Jobs grew by 29,600 for the month of May.

Bonus: The friendship between Americans in London Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna seems at an end after the two have had a falling out over “jealousy.”

