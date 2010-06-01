Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Asian markets are down in overnight trading, with the Indian BSE 30 notably lower. European indices are lower in early trading as well, with the French CAC 40 off over 2%. U.S. futures point to a lower opening.

The crisis over the Israeli attack on a flotilla bound for the Gaza strip continues to escalate this morning, with the UN now calling for an investigation into the matter. Many of the injured are currently being treated in Israeli hospitals, or awaiting deportation.

AIG has refused a lower offer for the Asian arm of its business, AIA. The proposed discount from Prudential was made in an attempt to shore up the deal, as shareholders are upset about the current cost of the transaction.

BP’s share price continues to get hammered over uncertainty of the costs associated with the Deepwater Horizon oil leak. BP is down over 15% in today’s London trading. Check out the 15 funniest tweets from the fake BP PR account >

A drone attack in Pakistan is believed to have killed the third in command of Al Qaeda, Sheik Sa’id al-Masri. He is believed to have played an important role in the Sept. 11 attacks and in recent attempted strikes in New York.

Caja Madrid, the second largest savings bank in Spain, has asked for government support of up to $3 billion. The bank is attempting to merge with several other regional banks, in an effort to provide stability, and take advantage of the government’s current support mechanisms. See the complete guide to the Spanish banking crisis here >

Britain’s austerity measures are already having a significant impact on the country’s debt, with the country’s gilts performing better than German bunds since their inception. The UK now looks set to keep its AAA rating, according to several bond investing companies.

A top Chinese central banker has called his country’s real estate bubble worse than both the U.S. and UK. Li Daokui says the crisis could lead to social instability, as poorer people feel financially unable to buy homes. Check out why China has the most obvious real estate bubble ever >

The ECB has warned this morning of a coming debt deluge to markets through 2012, where both European sovereigns and banks will need to refinance at large levels. This could raise the cost of debt to prohibitive levels for banks and national governments. Check out these charts warning of our future deflation crisis >

Foreign banks are, however, having a successful time in Washington increasing their lobbying efforts and targeting government contracts bailed out banks have legal restriction from. Deutsche Bank spent $750,000 lobbying in Q1 2010.

Bonus: Jennifer Aniston is intimidated by the looks of her 23-year-old co-star Brooklyn Decker, who is a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

Follow the markets all day with up to the minute coverage at The Money Game >

Get This Delivered Straight To Your Inbox

Signing up to get 10 Things You Need to Know Before the Opening Bell delivered to your inbox every morning is quick and easy. Use the form below to enter your information then click the “Sign Up” button.

Email CountryUnited StatesAfghanistanAland IslandsAlbaniaAlgeriaAmerican SamoaAndorraAngolaAnguillaAntarcticaAntigua And BarbudaArgentinaArmeniaArubaAustraliaAustriaAzerbaijanBahamasBahrainBangladeshBarbadosBelarusBelgiumBelizeBeninBermudaBhutanBolivia, Plurinational State OfBosnia And HerzegovinaBotswanaBouvet IslandBrazilBritish Indian Ocean TerritoryBrunei DarussalamBulgariaBurkina FasoBurundiCambodiaCameroonCanadaCape VerdeCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChadChileChinaChristmas IslandCocos (keeling) IslandsColombiaComorosCongoCongo, The Democratic Republic Of TheCook IslandsCosta RicaCote D’ivoireCroatiaCubaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkDjiboutiDominicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEgyptEl SalvadorEquatorial GuineaEritreaEstoniaEthiopiaFalkland Islands (malvinas)Faroe IslandsFijiFinlandFranceFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabonGambiaGeorgiaGermanyGhanaGibraltarGreeceGreenlandGrenadaGuadeloupeGuamGuatemalaGuernseyGuineaGuinea-bissauGuyanaHaitiHeard Island And Mcdonald IslandsHoly See (vatican City State)HondurasHong KongHungaryIcelandIndiaIndonesiaIran, Islamic Republic OfIraqIrelandIsle Of ManIsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJerseyJordanKazakhstanKenyaKiribatiKorea, Democratic People’s Republic OfKorea, Republic OfKuwaitKyrgyzstanLao People’s Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanonLesothoLiberiaLibyan Arab JamahiriyaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacaoMacedoniaMadagascarMalawiMalaysiaMaldivesMaliMaltaMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritaniaMauritiusMayotteMexicoMicronesia, Federated States OfMoldova, Republic OfMonacoMongoliaMontenegroMontserratMoroccoMozambiqueMyanmarNamibiaNauruNepalNetherlandsNetherlands AntillesNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaraguaNigerNigeriaNiueNorfolk IslandNorthern Mariana IslandsNorwayOmanPakistanPalauPalestinian Territory, OccupiedPanamaPapua New GuineaParaguayPeruPhilippinesPitcairnPolandPortugalPuerto RicoQatarReunionRomaniaRussian FederationRwandaSaint BarthelemySaint HelenaSaint Kitts And NevisSaint LuciaSaint MartinSaint Pierre And MiquelonSaint Vincent And The GrenadinesSamoaSan MarinoSao Tome And PrincipeSaudi ArabiaSenegalSerbiaSeychellesSierra LeoneSingaporeSlovakiaSloveniaSolomon IslandsSomaliaSouth AfricaSouth Georgia And South Sandwich IslandsSpainSri LankaSudanSurinameSvalbard And Jan MayenSwazilandSwedenSwitzerlandSyrian Arab RepublicTaiwan, Province Of ChinaTajikistanTanzania, United Republic OfThailandTimor-lesteTogoTokelauTongaTrinidad And TobagoTunisiaTurkeyTurkmenistanTurks And Caicos IslandsTuvaluUgandaUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited KingdomUnited States Minor Outlying IslandsUruguayUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuela, Bolivarian Republic OfViet NamVirgin Islands, BritishVirgin Islands, U.s.Wallis And FutunaWestern SaharaYemenZambiaZimbabwe Zip Code Privacy Policy

Please Note: Business Insider will never share your information with any other companies. You also have the ability to unsubscribe from these newsletters at any time simply by following the unsubscribe link located at the bottom of each email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.