Asian markets are mostly up in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite the only exception. European markets are up in early trading, and U.S. futures are flat.

Shanghai banks have yet again started to offer loans to buyers of third homes. The interest rates on these loans are so high, that flipping the home looks the only option. Check out these charts that show how scary Chinese real estate is >

Temasek, the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund, has seen its portfolio grow to pre-crisis levels. It is now worth $1 billion more than it was at the time of the crisis, at $134 billion.

Job creation in Australia just beat analyst estimates by 200%. The labour market grew by net 45,900 jobs in June. Here’s what you need to know about the economic crisis brewing in Australia >

It has emerged that a planned subway bomb attack in September 2009 was an international terror plot with links to New York, London, Norway, and Pakistan. Suspects are currently in custody in the U.S., UK, and Norway.

Analysts are attacking European leaders for what they perceive as weak stress tests for the region’s banks. The main issue is a lack of haircut for sovereign debt from the continent’s more troubled countries. Check out 12 charts that show the European stress tests have been a raging success >

BP intends to have the relief wells functioning by July 27, in an effort to buoy investor confidence prior to its earnings report. The leak has been going on since April. Check out the beaches the oil spill may ruin forever >

Disney has lost a case over its show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” and will now have to pay the British company that started the show $270 million. The beneficiary is British company Celador Entertainment.

The U.S. government is to consider purchasing helicopters from Russian arms manufacturer Rosoboronexport for Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in an effort to support their governments. This comes after the U.S. government lifted sanctions on Rosoboronexport for its sales to Iran.

Bonus: Today is decision day for LeBron James, and right now odds on him going to the Miami Heat are surging.

