Asian indices were down in overnight trading with the Nikkei falling 1.45%. Europe is sharply lower, while US markets are flat.

The debt ceiling fight goes on. House speaker John Boehner introduced a revised debt ceiling plan which will be voted on today. It's expected to be a close vote, but the odds are likely that it passes. However, all Senate Democrats have said that it's DOA in The Senate.

Credit Suisse is out with a report that says a U.S. default would cause stocks to plummet 30% and GDP to shrink by 5%. Even if there were no default, but a payment prioritization by the Treasury, each month of no increase in the debt ceiling could shave 0.5% – 1% off GDP.

European markets are down on contagion fears. Germany is down about 1.5% 2%.. France is off over 1.1% and Italy is off 1.3% 1.9%. Meanwhile, Italy raised €7.97 billion at its bond auction against a target of €8.5 billion, the country's borrowing costs soared, with yields on the 10-year bond rising to 5.77%.

Credit Suisse posted a 52% loss in Q2 net income to 768 million Swiss francs, on revenue of 6.32 billion Swiss francs. The bank announced that it would shed 2,000 jobs, or 4% of its global workforce.

Initial jobless claims fell to 398K, the first sub-400K reading in a while >

Philip Falcone’s Lightsquared wireless startup, and Sprint Nextel reached a $9 billion networking agreement spanning 11 years, that would allow them to share network construction and operating costs. Meanwhile, Sprint posted Q2 net loss of $847 million, and a diluted loss per share of $0.28 cents.

Norwegian oil and gas giant Statoil ASA posted a larger that expected Q2 profit of 27.1 billion kroner ($5 billion), or 8.44 kroner a share. Earnings were pushed up by rising oil prices, but Statoil’s output dropped 8.5%, a concern for investors.

Pending home sales index for June will be released at 10 AM ET. Consensus is for 2% month-over-month decline in the index. Follow the release at Money Game >

Sony reported April-June profit of 27.5 billion yen, down from 67 billion yen last year. The company stuck with its full-year profit forecast, despite cutting its outlook for television sales. Meanwhile, Japanese electronics maker Panasonic reported a $389 million loss in the wake of the earthquake in Japan. The company also announced the sale of part of its refrigerator and washing machine business to Chinese rival Haier.

