Asian markets were all up in overnight trading, with the Nikkei up 2.7%. European markets are mostly trading to the downside early today and U.S. futures suggest a slightly higher open.

Shanghai property prices fell nearly 50% week-over-week in what could be a stark warning of a real estate slowdown. More likely, these figures suggest a slowdown, but also the purchase of low cost homes rather than a typical mix.

Industrial output in China has slowed as a result of tightening measures put in place by the government and potential weakening global demand. The slowdown is more healthy than threatening, with a decline of 2.8% from May to June.

The Chinese government is struggling to deal with the consequences of $1.14 trillion in loans banks made to local governments from January 2010 to June. There are questions about the loan collateral and whether a slowdown will impact repayment.

The IMF has removed a negative tag from its description of China's yuan, noting that it is no longer "substantially" undervalued. The change in IMF commentary is a result of the country's efforts to boost domestic consumption and changes in the exchange rate.

The steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal beat profit estimates by $440 million in Q2 with EBITDA of $3 billion. ArcelorMittal noted that Q3 was likely to be slower, due to demand dropping off and a potential slowdown in China.

George Soros looks set to buy Dubai Holdings' 4% stake in the Bombay Stock Exchange for $40 million. This would value the entire exchange at $1 billion.

Spanish bank BBVA reported declining profits over Q2 2009 with an 18% fall in net profit in Q2 2010. The company’s Mexico division performed well, however, notching a 10% rise in net profit.

The Spanish telecom giant Telefonica has reached agreement with Portugal Telecom to buy that company’s business in Brazil. The bid for the 40% stake in Vivo could be worth in excess of the €7.15 billion previously offered.

UnitedHealth is on the brink of buying Executive Health Resources for $1.5 billion. Executive Health Resources provides services that focus on the efficiency of health care performance, among other matters.

