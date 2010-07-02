Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



The jobs report is out and it’s fairly weak, with private sector job creation coming in less than expected. Follow the coverage of the number at The Money Game >

Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading, with the Hang Seng a notable loser, off 1.11%. European markets are all higher in early trading, and U.S. futures suggest a slightly higher open. Don’t miss: 12 charts to prepare for the jobs report >

The new Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard has worked out a deal between her government and the mining industry over a new profits tax. It is much weaker than the previously suggested “super profits” tax and only targets bulk commodities. Here’s what you need to know about the economic crisis brewing in Australia >

A suicide bomber killed 42 people at a moderate Sufi shrine in Pakistan yesterday. This is the second such attack in the city of Lahore in the last few months.

In addition to the UN’s sanctions, the U.S. government has just approved another level of sanctions against Iran. Businesses from Iran that support the government’s crackdown on democracy or its nuclear program will now be barred from the U.S. market.

One of the accused Russia spies has admitted to authorities his relationship with Russia, though refuses to reveal his true identity. Juan Lazaro, who admitted to his spying relationship, also said that his loyalty was with the KGB, not his family in the U.S.

French drug giant Sanofi-Aventis is considering an acquisition in the U.S. in an effort to add new sources of revenue. The acquisition, which is said to be imminent if it does not fail, could be worth as much as $20 billion, according to Bloomberg sources.

The U.S. government has now received $10.3 billion from its bailout of Citigroup via cash, dividends, and securities. Thursday the government sold another $700 million in Citi shares.

A new “super skimmer” is set to be tested in the Gulf of Mexico to aid in cleaning up the BP oil spill. The skimmer is from Taiwan and is capable of collecting 500,000 barrels of contaminated water a day. Check out photos of tourists playing in the oil >

A new $80 billion bill has passed the House to fund the war in Afghanistan. The bill also includes certain jobs provisions, to secure its passage.

Bonus: Mel Gibson is caught in another storm over foul language this time over what is allegedly him launching a vicious verbal assault on his ex-wife on tape.

