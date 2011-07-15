Photo: AP

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

Asian indices were mixed in overnight trading with the Nikkei up 0.39%. Major European indices are down and U.S. markets are higher.

Last night, S&P came out with the most severe warning yet regarding US sovereign debt. It said the US has a 50/50 chance of losing its AAA rating in the next 90 days, and that a debt deal that removed less than $4 trillion in spending may not be enough to preserve that rating.

The European Banking Authority is expected to announce the results of its second round of stress tests today at 12:00 PM ET. 10 – 15 banks are expected to fail the tests according to Eurozone sources. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s big EU stress tests >

The Empire State Manufacturing survey declined to 3.76 for July. Core CPI for June came in higher than expected at 0.3% >

Google posted better than expected Q2 earnings of $8.74 a share from $6.45 a year ago. Net income surged 36% to $2.51 billion. Google’s GAAP earnings were of $7.68 per share, and the company’s sales made up for the rise in operating expenses.

Reports suggest that consensus is forming around a ‘last-ditch’ debt ceiling plan proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The plan is expected to allow President Obama to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion in three tranches. Congress would be allowed to vote to disapprove the increase at each stage.

U.S. Department of Justice has targeted Credit Suisse Group’s offshore business with American clients as part of a larger tax evasion probe. Four bankers who worked at Credit Suisse were charged with helping American clients evade taxes.

Industrial production increased 0.2% in June, while capacity utilization of 76.7% missed expectations. Consumer sentiment plunged to 63.8, missing expectations >

News Corp executive Rebekah Brooks has stepped down following the phone-hacking scandal that has plagued Rupert Murdoch. Meanwhile, Murdoch is reported to be starting a new Sunday tabloid to replace News of the World, and is expected to offer huge advertising discounts.

In industries news, Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has made a $12.6 billion bid for Clorox Co. Icahn is the company’s largest investor with a 9.4% stake and has offered to pay $76.50 a share. Meanwhile, mining giant BHP Billiton will acquire Petrohawk Energy Corp. for $12.1 billion in cash on expectations of increased natural gas demand in the U.S. Check out the 10 countries sitting on the most natural gas >

BONUS – Eva Longoria has reportedly lost her Las Vegas nightclub Beso to bankruptcy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.