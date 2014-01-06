10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s what happened over the weekend and all the tech news that’s breaking right now.
- CES begins in Las Vegas today (although a lot of attendees struggled to get there due to cancelled flights). One of the first bits of news to come out of the conference: Lenovo is launching new desktop computers.
- Microsoft may not have a new CEO yet because candidates are uneasy with Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates, WSJ reports.
- Jeff Bezos was airlifted from Galapagos for emergency kidney stone surgery. “Galapagos: five stars. Kidney stones: zero stars.” Bezos says.
- Tech entrepreneur and investor Jason Calacanis believes employment and wage disparity will be the critical issues of our time. Contrary to some loud-mouths who have blogged about the issues in insulting ways, Calacanis thinks Silicon Valley is doing a lot to help the world.
- The new homepage is the first app you open on your phone in the morning.
- Here’s how Mark Zuckerberg grew Facebook’s mobile revenue from nothing to significant in six months. It started with his former teaching assistant at Harvard and an in-house project called “Prioritization.”
- Apple just bought an Australian camera app, SnappyCam, that takes 20 photos per second.
- People are calling for the Snapchat CEO’s head after 4.6 million accounts were hack and Evan Spiegel failed to apologise to users.
- The story about Kim Jong-un having his uncle eaten by 120 wild dogs may have started with a satirical tweet.
- A malware attack hit thousands of Yahoo.com visitors over the weekend.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.