Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:



Chinese indices were lower in overnight trading, while the Nikkei was up 1.15%. Major European indices are mixed while U.S. futures indicate a negative open. Now, here are the 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

The Case-Shiller Home Price Index posted an ugly 1.6% decline. Read analysis here >

The UK’s GDP data for Q4 2010 came in much worse than expected, at negative 0.5%. Expectations were for a positive 0.5%. The result is being partially blamed on the bad weather period during the holiday shopping season. Here are the next dominos to watch for in Europe >

Spain’s government announced a weaker bailout of its local banks than was expected, amounting to €20 billion from both the public and private sector. Many were expected a number closer to €80 billion. Here’s why Spain is the crisis everyone is scared of in Europe >

India’s central bank increased interest rates overnight by 0.25%. The move is meant to combat rising inflation in the country, including food inflation. Take a quick look at the emerging markets inflation that’s panicking investors world wide >

Japan has increased its growth outlook for its fiscal year 2011-2012 and its inflation outlook as well. Inflation is now expected to rise at 0.3%, rather than the 0.1% projected in October. Now, prepare for the global economic super-cycle that’s going to blow away your wildest expectations >

DuPont beat earnings estimates this morning and raised estimates for the year ahead. Its stock is higher in the pre-market as a result.

LM Ericson, the mobile phone manufacturer, came in with strong earnings and quarterly profits that increased by 10 times year-over-year. The company’s shares were up significantly in Stockholm trading.

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has blamed weak security for the terrorist attack that killed 35 at a Moscow airport yesterday. The group responsible for the attack is currently unknown. Check out the 15 costliest economic and political risks that could wreck the world economy >

Consumer confidence came in way better than expectations. Check out the details here >

Bonus: Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton have been offered $1 million to fight each other in a celebrity boxing match, according to Radar Online.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.