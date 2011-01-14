Photo: AP

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:

Asian markets were mostly lower in overnight trading, with the Shanghai Composite down 1.31%. European indices are also down, and U.S. markets are mixed. Now, here are the 10 stocks attracting unusual interest this morning >

The Consumer Price Index is released at 8:30 AM ET. Consensus was for a 0.4% month-over-month increase, and the actual number came in at 0.5%.

Retail sales for December were uglier than expected, with just a 0.6% gain versus 0.8% consensus.

China raised its reserve ratio for the country’s banks by 0.5% this morning. The move is intended to slow inflation in the country. The impact has been a slide in emerging market indices. For a look into China’s future, check out where Credit Suisse thinks the country will be in 2015 >

The rate of inflation in India rose to 8.4% in December, a sharp rise over November’s 7.5% increase. India’s BSE sold off, dropping 1.68%, likely on concerns the government will need to introduce more tightening measures to fight inflation. Here are photos of the food price riots sweeping the world >

Inflation in the eurozone has surged to a 26-month high, rising 2.2% year-over-year and 0.6% month-over-month. Expectations for a rate hike in 2011 are rising, especially after ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet’s hawkish comments on inflation yesterday. Don’t miss Citi’s report on why no sovereign is absolutely safe >

JPMorgan beat earnings expectations, with EPS of $1.12 per share in Q4 2010 against the estimated $1.00. The firm’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, indicated he was optimistic about future economic growth.

Intel reported strong Q4 2010 earnings after the bell yesterday, beating expectations. Intel also suggested Q1 2011 revenues would be better than previously expected, at $11.5 billion.

The SEC is investigating banks for possible bribes of sovereign wealth funds. Blackstone and Citi have been contacted by the SEC in relation to the case.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index came in weaker than expected. Read more details here >

