Photo: AP

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:

Major Asian indices were higher in overnight trading, with the Nikkei up 0.73%. European indices are mixed this morning, and U.S. futures suggest a slightly lower open. Now, here are the 10 unusual stocks attracting huge interest this morning >

Producer price index came in hotter than expected, at 1.1%. Read the details here >

Initial jobless claims spiked to 445,000, higher than expected. Check out the details here >

The Indian BSE sold off again last night, down over 1.4%, with Infosys the big loser. Food inflation for the last week dropped slightly, but the government may be on the brink of announcing new plans to combat the country’s inflationary problem. Don’t miss the photos of the food riots sweeping the world >

Spain conducted a successful bond auction today, and now the country’s benchmark index, the IBEX, is surging. Simultaneously, Germany appears to be giving up ground on the expansion of the eurozone rescue fund and further fiscal consolidation of union members. We’re not out of this yet, here are the 19 countries most likely to default >

UPDATE: The ECB announced no change to its key interest rate, keeping it at 1%. The central bank may adopt a more hawkish tone towards the end of its liquidity measures, however. The Bank of England has already weighed in and said there would be no policy change. See why Citigroup think there are no long any absolutely safe sovereigns >

KKR, the private equity firm, is interested in a deal for food maker Sara Lee. The deal may involve other PE partners or JBS SA, the Brazilian firm that previously showed interest in Sara Lee.

China has raised the value of the yuan ahead of President Hu Jintao’s visit to the United States. The yuan has now passed the ¥6.60 to the dollar mark. For a look into China’s future, here’s what Credit Suisse thinks it will look like by 2015 >

Foreclosures passed the one million mark in 2010 for the first time in U.S. history. It could have been higher, if not for the slowdown associated with allegedly fraudulent foreclosure activity. Here’s how a fraudclosure is done >

In the wake of flooding, Australia is now experiencing a surge in food prices, with some key vegetables rising as much as 20%. This is likely to increase the pressure on the country’s central bank to act to fight inflation. Here’s a look at photos of the flood devastation in Australia >

BONUS: Kate Hudson and boyfriend Matthew Bellamy of the band Muse are expecting a child, according to US Weekly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.