Asian indices were mixed in overnight trading, with the Hang Seng up 0.99%. Major European indices are all higher this morning, and U.S. markets are higher as well. Now, here are the 10 unusual stocks attracting interest this morning >

China has held the first public test flight of their new stealth fighter, the J-20. The test flight was made while U.S. defence Secretary Robert Gates was in the country. It’s not just China you need to worry about, here are the Eurasia group’s top 10 threats to global stability in 2011 >

After crashing over 9% in one hour Monday, the Dhaka Stock Exchange in Bangladesh rebounded 15% today. Indian shares continued to selloff today, as tightening fears persist. Check out this quick guide to the emerging market inflation that’s worrying investors >

Japan has promised to buy 20% of the bonds auctioned in association with the bailout package for Ireland. It follows in China’s footsteps, which last week pledged to buy Spanish debt. Citigroup warns that no sovereign is absolutely safe >

The European Central Bank was forced to step in and buy Portuguese and other sovereign debt yesterday. Yields are spiking on Spanish sovereign debt this morning, as worries over this week’s debt auctions grow. Are these the next dominos to fall in Europe >

The coastal city of Brisbane in Australia’s Queensland region is bracing for floods as the country’s disaster spreads. The floods continue to drive up the price of coking coal and other commodity exports. This is what the destructive floods look like >

Goldman Sachs will announce an overhaul of how it reports earnings today. Changes will include the first ever public breakdown of how much money the firm makes from its own investments.

AMD’s CEO Dirk Meyer has resigned under board pressure. It was believed by the company’s board that Meyer was not doing enough to make the company’s chips competitive in the tablet and server space.

Verizon is to announce the release of the iPhone on its network today. Thus far, the iPhone has only been available on AT&T and it is expected to increase sales of Apple’s device. Check out the 20 pressing questions about the Verizon iPhone >

Tiffany has raised its fiscal year outlook as a result of better than expected holiday sales. Sales for the 2-month holiday period increased 11% over the same period last year.

Bonus: Shakira has broken-up with her boyfriend of 11 years, who is an investment banker.

