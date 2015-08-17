10 things in tech you need to need to know today

Justin Sullivan/Getty The Apple Watch is outsetting competitors, according to new research.

1. AT&T helped the NSA spy on huge amounts of US internet traffic. The telecoms company reportedly gave the spy agency very extensive technical assistance with its secretive wiretap programmes.

2. Amazon is a “bruising” place to work for. The New York Times has put together a lengthy feature on the at times harsh working conditions at the tech giant. But one executive says that while “Amazon used to burn a lot of people into the ground … This isn’t how we do things any more.”

3. Bitcoin is at risk of forking after developers released a competing version, Bitcoin XT. The community has been debating the technical issue of blocksize for months, without reaching an agreement. If enough people adopt XT and it then raises the blocksize, it could split the digital currency in two.

4. Apple is building a car, according to new documents. After months of rumours and leaks, The Guardian got its hands on documentation showing the company is experimenting with self-driving car technology.

5. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has hailed Britain’s approach to drones. He says the UK is a “very encouraging example of good regulation,” the FT reports.

6. The Apple Watch is far outselling its competitors. According to research company 1010Data, the smartwatch is storming ahead of the competition.

7. Insiders say billion-dollar New York startup ZocDoc is run like a total “frat house.” One source told us that there is a “catcall mentality throughout the office.”

8. Peer-to-peer lender MarketInvoice just raised £6 million ($US9.4 million). The London startup has closed its first major round of funding.

9. Russian antivirus firm Kaspersky faked malware to harm its rivals, according to former employees. The company strongly denies the claims.

10. Pump-and-dump frauds are turning to Twitter. Hoaxes intended to manipulate the stock market are proliferating on the social network — and a number of companies are out to stop them.

