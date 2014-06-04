10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Wikimedia, CC Uber CEO Travis Kalanick

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know before your first meeting this morning:



1. Why Uber is raising such a massive new round of funding: Travis Kalanick, the CEO of Uber, wants to snuff out Lyft because it’s the biggest threat to Uber’s plans to take over the world.



2. In other Uber news, an Uber driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping a woman. Police say they believe the ride wasn’t arranged through Uber. The woman, who was reportedly intoxicated, said she woke up next to the driver in a motel room after he picked her up.

3. This is what the life of new Apple executive Dr. Dre is like. It’s quite nice!

4. An unmanned, high-altitude internet balloon owned by Google got tangled in a power line and crashed last week in Washington. The balloon’s entanglement ended up causing a power outage to some homes in the area.

5. Apple seems to have demoted Google from some of its products. Even though Google will still remain the default for search in the Safari web browser, Apple will give people little reason to ever actually need to use it. When you use Spotlight to search the web, you’ll get Bing results instead of Google results.

6. Here’s a list of awesome new things coming in Apple’s iOS 8. Many of them weren’t highlighted at the WWDC keynote. Our favourite: Wifi calling.

7. A startup called HealthKit isn’t happy that Apple is launching a new product called, er, HealthKit. It’s a global health platform connecting doctors and patients that’s ostensibly very similar to Apple’s planned iOS 8 platform.

8. Zenefits, a company that offers businesses a free method for filling out HR paperwork in the cloud, has landed a new round of venture capital funding, a $US66.5 million Series B. The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz, according to Re/code.

9. Google will drop the price of its Moto X phone to just $US399. Offer has a time limit.

10. iPhone lost or stolen? This new “send last location” feature will help you find it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.