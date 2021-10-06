Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. ​​Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

1. Facebook’s whistleblower testified that “the buck stops with Mark.” Frances Haugen told a Senate committee that there’s no one currently holding Zuckerberg accountable – but that a federal oversight board could keep Facebook in check.

2. Tesla must pay $US137 ($AU188) million to a Black man who brought forward a racial-harassment case. The man, who worked as an elevator operator, said he was subjected to racist abuse, like colleagues telling him to “go back to Africa.” Get the latest on the case.

3. Amazon wants to sell you a smart fridge. The company is working on a refrigerator that can scan for items you’re about to run out of (or that are about to expire), then make a refill order and have them delivered to you. Here’s what you need to know about the fridge, code-named Project Pulse.

4. Fifteen of America’s billionaires are under 40. In this year’s Forbes 400, 15 of the world’s wealthiest people were under the age of 40. But the list revealed another fact: billionaires are getting less generous. Of all the people listed, a record 156 – including Bezos and Musk – have given less than 1%.

5. Amazon has already started offering Black Friday-style deals. The company joins Target in offering holiday discounts weeks in advance, hoping to lure shoppers early as supply chain issues drag on. Here’s what to know if you want to start shopping early.

6. Influencers share their experiences from Facebook’s hours-long outage. For some, having social media sites crash for hours on Monday felt like a sigh of relief (or a “snow day”). Others described losing thousands of dollars in brand deals. Read their stories.

7. Evergrande’s EV division wanted to beat Tesla – but still hasn’t sold a single car. The Chinese property developer (in the news recently for its $US305 ($AU418) billion debt crisis) even unveiled six EV models. But it’s ambitions aren’t looking bright, as it’s taken $US740 ($AU1,015) million in losses so far this year.

8. Stripe reported an enormous jump in revenue during the pandemic. The payments giant recorded sales of $US1.4 ($AU2) billion outside of the US, according to accounts seen by Insider. Read more about the rare glimpse into Silicon Valley’s most-valuable private company.

9. Apple’s push to reinvent healthcare is crumbling. Employees from Apple’s healthcare organization told us its attempt to make health its “greatest contribution to mankind” has been marred by leaders who mislead executives and punish workers who express concerns. An inside look at why Apple is struggling to achieve its healthcare ambitions.

10. Uber insiders are divided over Dara Khosrowshahi’s leadership. In the years since he took the helm, insiders say Khosrowshahi has made the company kinder and more disciplined – but also, some argue, weaker and less ambitious. Some even said the company has become “boring” under his control. See what else they’re saying about Khosrowshahi’s Uber.

