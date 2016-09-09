Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Friday.

1. Apple quietly bumped up the prices for loads of its products in the UK after Brexit. The company has increased the UK prices of certain models of iPhone, iPad Pro, and iPad Air.

2. Stephen Fry laid into Apple’s tax affairs during its iPhone 7 event. He said the company “definitely should” be paying more tax.

3. An Amazon drone has been spotted flying above a field in Cambridgeshire for the first time. Business Insider discovered which field the drones were being tested in last month.

4. Google is buying software company Apigee for $625 million (£468 million). Apigee’s claim to fame is something called application programming interface (API) tools.

5. Dell will reportedly cut up to 3,000 jobs now that its mega-merger with EMC is done. Now that EMC is part of Dell, Dell hopes to find cost savings of about $1.7 billion (£1.2 billion) in the first 18 months.

6. SpaceX could be grounded for 9-12 months. It needs to investigate the cause of last week’s incident.

7. Apple patented an Apple Watch that can automatically tighten itself around your wrist. It says it could use the band to quietly tighten as a form of notification.

8. Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz pledged $20 million (£15 million) to fight Donald Trump. He says he will donate to several Democratic organisations.

9. A man says his Jeep caught fire after leaving his Samsung phone plugged in. He says his Galaxy Note 7 was left inside the vehicle.

10. Food delivery business Pronto is shutting down as Amazon and Uber muscle in. It reportedly struggled to raise a new round of funding in the last week.

