Apple The iPhone 7.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday morning.

1. Apple held an event last night where it revealed the iPhone 7. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

2. Apple also announced that it will sell wireless “AirPod” headphones starting in October. Find out more about them here.

3. And the Apple Watch also gets an upgrade, becoming the Apple Watch Series 2. It’s now water resistant.

4. Nintendo shares rocketed up over 28% after announcing that Mario is coming to the iPhone. It was also announced that Pokémon Go is coming to the Apple Watch.

5. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise sold its software business in an $8.8 billion (£6.5 billion) deal. It is creating a company with Micro Focus for the unit.

6. Sony unveiled a monstrous new game console called “PlayStation 4 Pro”. The console is capable of powering 4K games and video.

7. Snapchat could go public as early as this year. While it has approached some banks, it hasn’t settled on a firm yet.

8. A prominent leader of Gamergate was arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer. Ethan Ralph was arrested recently on two counts of assault on law enforcement and one count of obstruction of justice.

9. Snapchat killed daily “Live Stories” for cities and fired its human curators. A Snapchat spokesperson said that less than 20 employees who curate local Live Stories will lose their jobs as a result.

10. Edward Snowden hid in the homes of Hong Kong asylum seekers for 2 weeks after his explosive NSA leaks. Snowden’s Hong Kong lawyer, Robert Tibbo, arranged for him to stay with some of his clients.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.