Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Apple is holding an event today where it’s expected to announce the iPhone 7, amongst other products. Here’s everything we’re expecting to see.

2. Samsung’s huge recall of its exploding phones could cost it $1 billion (£749 million). That’s according to estimates from Credit Suisse, Daishin Securities, and Pelham Smithers Associates.

3. The new, slimmer PlayStation hasn’t been officially announced yet, but there’s already a video that takes you inside the device. It’s expected to be announced today.

4. Almost 100 million people’s passwords leaked online after the “Yahoo of Russia” was hacked. Rambler.ru is a Russian web portal similar to Yahoo.

5. Apple has reportedly increased order volumes for the iPhone 7. It upped component orders by 10%.

6. Secretive startup Palantir is suing an investor alleging he was trying to steal its business ideas. The company alleges that investor Marc Abramowitz learned about business ideas from Palantir and then tried to patent those ideas for himself.

7. 21st Century Fox ploughed $6.5 million (£4.9 million) into Jeremy Clarkson’s digital venture Drive Tribe. Rupert Murdoch’s media company said it was “blown away” by the “ingenuity” of the platform.

8. The missing Philae probe was found in a dark crack on a comet. It landed on a comet nearly two years ago only to lose power because its solar-driven batteries were in the shade.

9. The way Theranos reportedly reacted to the suicide of its chief scientist is unbelievably cold. Ian Gibbons was the first hire at the company.

10. LG has launched its new premium smartphone. The V20 has a 5.7-inch display.

