Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger says Facebook took around £20 million of its online ad revenue last year. Rusbridger blamed the social network for missing revenue predictions.

2. There’s another big clue that Snapchat is working on hardware. It joined the industry group that maintains the Bluetooth standard, another sign that Snapchat glasses are on the way.

3. SoftBank has officially completed its acquisition of chip designer ARM. The company will be removed from the London Stock Exchange today.

4. Mobile apps are now bigger than the web — a trend that threatens to eat Google’s core business. New data shows that more than half of all time Americans spend online is spent in apps — up from around 41% two years ago.

5. Intel will acquire chipmaker Movidius. The company makes computer vision processors.

6. Meal delivery startup Deliveroo has had a colourful rebrand. It’s now much more bold than its competitors.

7. Apple is rolling out new personalised playlists. People testing Apple Music on iOS 10 and macOS have seen the new playlists.

8. The Apple engineer who moved Mac to Intel applied to work at the Genius Bar in an Apple store and was rejected. JK Scheinberg spent 21 years working at Apple.

9. European VC fund Northzone closed a new €300 million (£250 million) fund. The fund will invest in early stage technology companies.

10. Identify verification startup Jumio has raised $15 million (£11.2 million) in new funding. It underwent a bankruptcy procedure earlier this year.

