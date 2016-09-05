Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know to start off your week.

1. Samsung halted sales of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after reports of battery explosions. It has recalled all of the devices sold so far.

2. Hackers found a way to resurrect suspended and inactive Twitter accounts. They used an exploit to bring back accounts like @Hell, @Hitler, and @Nazi.

3. Uber tried to buy Lyft but negotiations fell apart over price. CEO Travis Kalanick confirmed that talks were held in 2014.

4. How “Uber for truckers” Cargomatic burned through $15 million (£11.2 million) as it quietly pivoted away from being a tech company at all. The company is running out of money.

5. 43 million Last.fm users’ passwords were stolen. The breach happened in 2012.

6. Google is suspending its modular phone project. It could still work with partners to bring Project Ara to market, though.

7. Apple’s new official account will tweet at you if you retweet it. It’s using Twitter in an unusual way.

8. “Call of Duty” will soon have a free virtual reality mode. It’s only a bonus mode, though.

9. China is investigating Uber’s sale to rival Didi over antitrust concerns. The Ministry of Commerce held a briefing on Friday.

10. Amazon built a wall of hay bales around its secret drone test site in Cambridgeshire to stop people looking in. Its secret drone site is hidden away in the English countryside.

