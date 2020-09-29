Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.
- A federal judge said the Trump administration’s actions against TikTok “likely exceed” the president’s authority.A federal judge granted TikTok an injunction Sunday, temporarily blocking the US government’s attempt to block new downloads and software updates of the app in the US.
- A hacker published thousands of students’ grades and private information after a Nevada school district refused to pay ransom. The leaked information included students’ names, social security numbers, addresses, and some financial information, and were published on an online hacker forum this week, a cybersecurity analyst told Business Insider.
- US healthcare provider UHS was also hit by a ransomware attack, TechCrunch reports. The attack hit on Sunday morning, affecting multiple facilities across the US.
- Google announced in a blog post on Monday it will no longer let developers bypass its 30% in-app payment commission on Android, the New York Times reports. Developers like Netflix and Spotify have been able to avoid the commission by making users put in their credit card details, rather than using Google’s payment system.
- Uber secured its future in London in a landmark court case â€” but the mayor warned he would scrutinize the taxi service and take “swift action” if needed. Uber won an appeal against the regulator Transport for London in court Monday, and will now be issued a new operating licence.
- The US stepped up its tech war against China, placing sanctions on its biggest chipmaker SMIC. Suppliers to SMIC will now have to apply for individual export licenses.
- Elon Musk said he and his family won’t get a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. Musk said that he believes he and his kids aren’t at risk of contracting the coronavirus and therefore have no plans to be vaccinated against the virus.
- FarmVille is leaving Facebook after more than a decade of letting players harvest crops and raise livestock with friends. FarmVille’s announcement came after Facebook announced it would stop supporting games that run on Adobe’s Flash Player by December 31.
- The court case to extradite Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou resumed on Monday, and her lawyers accused the US of cherry-picking evidence, the Guardian reports. Meng is currently under house arrest in Vancouver after she was arrested at the request of the US in December 2018.
- Joe Biden’s campaign is targeting influencers on YouTube ahead of his first debate with Donald Trump, The Verge reports. Biden has tried to cultivate his digital campaign, taking over a fan meme account on Instagram and launching yard signs in “Animal Crossing.”
