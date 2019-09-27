Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.
- DoorDash suffered a data breach that affected the information of 4.9 million users, delivery workers, and restaurants. Hackers stole information including names, delivery addresses, contact information, and some credit card information.
- Uber CEO announced plans to merge all of Uber’s services under one app. That means bringing all of Uber’s disparate projects – including food delivery, transit passes, and e-bikes – under one roof.
- SoftBank thought WeWork could be a $US100 billion company, and audio from 2018 shows how it inflated the hype. In 2018, a senior SoftBank executive loftily predicted the business could one day be worth as much as $US100 billion, highlighting how investors charged with oversight of the company were helping build the buzz that has since come crashing down as the company’s plans to go public go off the rails.
- WeWork’s new co-CEOs are planning to oust 20 of Adam Neumann’s friends and family members. Included in that group are Vice Chair Michael Gross, Chief Product Officer Chris Hill, and 10 employees that reported directly to Neumann, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
- Peloton wiped out more than $US900 million of investor wealth in its first day of public trading. The stock started trading at $US27, which was 6.9% below its offer price, marking the third-worst trading debut for a mega-IPO since the financial crisis a decade ago.
- Facebook will hide like and reaction counts on its platform in a test starting Friday for a limited number of users in Australia, TechCrunch reported Thursday. The number of likes and reactions (such as hearts and other emojis) on posts and photos, as well as video view counts, will be hidden to the public under the test.
- Huawei CEO said that the company is willing to licence its 5G mobile technology to a US firm, as it seeks to alleviate security concerns over its products. Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms gear maker, has been on a US trade blacklist since May over concerns that its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy.
- Tesla released a big software update that allows its cars to drive themselves in parking lots. Many of the software update’s other features are related to in-vehicle entertainment, including the ability to use Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, or Spotify from a vehicle’s touchscreen.
- WeWork is selling the company’s $US60 million luxurious private jet that Adam Neumann and his family personalised and used to fly all over the world. Some employees told Business Insider that the optics of the Gulfstream upset staff members who couldn’t get promised bonuses and raises while the company spent millions on the plane and parties.
- People are afraid Amazon’s new smart glasses will be an Orwellian privacy nightmare.Amazon is releasing a pair of smart glasses, which cost $US180 and have a built-in Alexa voice assistant, which you can talk to anywhere, anytime.
